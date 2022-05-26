Cannes 2022: Tom Hanks, Austin Butler & More Celebs Attend 'Elvis' Premiere; See Pics

Cannes 2022 has managed to garner the attention of the global audience ever since it kickstarted on 17th May 2022. The film festival is regarded as one of the most prestigious events across the globe as it celebrates cinema and storytelling. Cannes 2022 had an interesting lineup of shows and films.

Baz Luhrmann's directorial film Elvis traces the life of the King of Rock 'n' Roll, Elvis Presley. The film got its place at the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival and recently premiered there. The premiere was attended by some of Hollywood's notable personalities, including Tom Hanks, Austin Butler, Shakira, Kylie Minogue, and many others.

Several Celebrities attend premiere of Elvis movie at Cannes 2022

Actor Austin Butler who is all set to step into the shoes of Elvis Presley in the upcoming musical biopic Elvis was spotted on the red carpet of Cannes. The 30-year-old actor made an appearance with Kaia Gerber in a black and white formal suit with a bow tie. Kaia, on the other hand, was all dolled up in a gorgeous red halter-neck gown. The much-loved pair sealed their love with a passionate kiss. Austin Butler also posed with his co-stars, including Tom Hanks and Olivia De Jonge. The Finch actor opted for an all-black look with a black shirt and bow tie.

Here, take a look at the picture-

Shakira and Kylie Minogue at Cannes 2022

Waka Waka singer Shakira also attended the prestigious film festival and made several heads turn in a stunning figure-hugging maxi black dress that had a thigh-high slit. She paired her dress with a diamond statement neckpiece that added a royal touch to the overall look.

Take a look-

Australian singer Kylie Minogue, on the other hand, was seen dressed in a black corset-detailed gown with a translucent neckline and shimmery designs all over its body. She paired her dress with a pair of black high heels. She accessorized herself with a large silver necklace studded with green gems.

Here take a look-

More about Elvis Movie

Apart from Butler and Tom Hanks, the film also stars Luke Bracey, David Wenham, Kelvin Harrison Jr., and Kodi Smit-McPhee among others in pivotal roles. The film received a standing ovation as the audience rose to its feet after the end credits. The film will come out in the United States on June 24.

Image:AP