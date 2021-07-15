Cannes Film Festival: Tilda Swinton Pranks Timothee Chalamet With A Classic Joke; Watch

Tilda Swinton showcased her humorous side earlier this week at the Cannes Film Festival when she played a classic prank on actor Timothee Chalamet after the premiere of their latest movie, The French Dispatch. The romcom helmed by Wes Anderson received a nine-minute standing ovation after it debuted at the French Film Festival on Monday, July 12. The iconic 74th annual Cannes Film Festival started on July 6 this year and are slated to go on till July 17, 2021.

As the co-stars stood up for a round of applause, Tilda swiftly hugged her 25-year-old castmate, giving him a pat on the back post which she also grabbed her seat holder card and stuck it to the back of Chalamet’s silver Tom Ford suit jacket. All this while, Timothee remained unaware of the situation and continued clapping along with the audience. The American-French actor remained blissfully ignorant about the recent makeover he had been given. Watch the hilarious incident here.

Look at what Tilda Swinton did to Timothee Chalamet during ‘The French Dispatch’ standing ovation. #Cannes2021 pic.twitter.com/MNmkzdUktA — Ramin Setoodeh (@RaminSetoodeh) July 12, 2021

After the prank, Swinton who was donning a Haider Ackermann ensemble, couldn't let her work go unnoticed as she turned Little Women actor’s back to the camera, showing her name card on his back. The film's screening was also attended by their other co-stars like Bill Murray, Hippolyte Girardot, Adrien Brody, Owen Wilson, Benicio Del Toro and Lyna Khoudri.

At the premiere, Tilda was seen sporting a pink and orange ensemble with a pair of sparkly gold sleeves. Meanwhile, Timothee donned an experimental all silver Tom Ford suit. Adding to the unique look was his pair of sleek shades, white boots, and cartilage earrings.

The French Dispatch: 'A love letter to journalists'

The French Dispatch of the Liberty, Kansas Evening Sun is a 2021 American comedy-drama film written, directed, and produced by Wes Anderson starring Tilda Swinton and Timothee Chalamet in pivotal roles. It follows three different storylines which primarily follow an American journalist who establishes a newspaper in the fictional French city of Ennui-sur-Blasé. It is scheduled to be theatrically released in the United States by Searchlight Pictures on October 22, 2021.

The project was first announced in 2018 as an untitled musical based on World War 2. Later that year, it was officially announced by Anderson who called it 'a love letter to journalists'. Tilda plays the role of a staff writer JKL Berensen, who is tasked with reporting on a convicted murderer. Timothee will be seen essaying the role of Zeffirelli, a student anarchist, and political activist.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.