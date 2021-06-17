Can't Wait For 'Cruel Summer' Season 2? Here Are 5 Other Teen Drama Thrillers To Watch

Cruel Summer follows two teenage girls in the 1990s and the effect on everyone's lives after one gets kidnapped and the other seemingly takes her place. Created by Bert V. Royal, the teen drama series stars Olivia Holt, Chiara Aurelia, Froy Gutierrez, Harley Quinn Smith, Brooklyn Sudano, Blake Lee, and others. Following the success of its debut part makers have renewed it for a second season. But as fans wait for Cruel Summer season 2, here are five other similar shows they can watch meanwhile.

5 films like Cruel Summer to watch before its new season

Panic

Created and written by Lauren Oliver, Panic is based on her 2014 novel of the same name. The plot revolves around summer when 47 graduates take part in the annual Panic competition that has a winning prize of $50,000 cash and granting them permission to leave their small Texas town of Carp. The rules change and they must decide what risks they will take to escape the place. The first season consists of 10 episodes. It features Olivia Welch, Mike Faist, Jessica Sula, Ray Nicholson, Camron Jones, and Enrique Murciano.

Riverdale

KJ Apa, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes, Cole Sprouse, Madelaine Petsch, and others appear on Riverdale. Based on the characters of Archie Comics, it is developed by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa for The CW. The titular town is full of dark mysteries that get its youth and adults entangled. Currently, it has five seasons with 86 episodes.

Pretty Little Liars

Debuting in 2010, Pretty Little Liars aired till 2017 with seven seasons and 160 episodes. The ensemble team has Troian Bellisario, Ashley Benson, Holly Marie Combs, Lucy Hale, Ian Harding, Bianca Lawson, Laura Leighton, Chad Lowe, and more. The lives of four high school girls fall apart as their leader goes missing. A year later, an unknown person threatens to reveal their darkest secrets. The girls have to fight him and investigate the disappearance of their best friend.

13 Reasons Why

Based on Jay Asher's novel of the same name, 13 Reasons Why is developed by Brian Yorkey for Netflix. Ending with four seasons and 49 episodes, the series revolves around high school student Clay Jensen and his friends as they face the aftermath of Hannah Baker's suicide. It has Dylan Minnette, Katherine Langford, Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Ross Butler, and others.

Euphoria

Euphoria cast has Zendaya, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow, Nika King, Storm Reid, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, and Hunter Schafer in prominent roles. Created and written by Sam Levinson, it displays love, drugs, intimacy, addiction, betrayal, violence, friendship, and trauma through a group of high school students. The show has 10 episodes, along with two special broadcasts, and has been renewed for a second season.

IMAGE: CRUEL SUMMER TWITTER

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.