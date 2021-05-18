'Captain America 4' May Have A Total Of Four Iterations Of The Star-Spangled Man: Reports

Captain America 4 was announced by Marvel Studios shortly after the finale of The Falcon And The Winter Soldier was aired. The movie, which is touted to be the first feature presentation that will see Anthony Mackie's Sam Wilson's Captain America take the center stage, has already entered the development stage with The Falcon And The Winter Soldier's showrunner Malcolm Spellman writing the script for the same.

It is believed that Captain America 4 will touch upon the theme of Racism in America, something that was explored in the MCU show that will now serve as a prequel to Mackie's first outing as Captain America. But now, as per a report on WeGotThisCovered, in order to explore that theme further, a total of four iterations of Captain America will be seen making appearances in the upcoming Captain America film.

A little about the Captain America iterations that could be a part of CA4

The report that has been mentioned above further adds that the three of the four Captain Americas that will make an appearance on the screen as and when Captain America 4 releases are Sam, John Walker’s U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Eli Bradley AKA Patriot (Elijah Richardson) in addition to a female version of Captain America, who is also believed to be of Asian descent. Additionally, Xochitl Gomez, who is debuting as Miss America, a bisexual Latina teen, in the upcoming Doctor Strange movie could also possibly make an appearance in the film, as per the report. However, the makers of the film are yet to confirm, deny or comment upon the reports surrounding the feature presentation.

Anthony Mackie on Captain America 4 being developed at Marvel Studios

As reported earlier, Mackie, while reacting to the news of Captain America 4 going into the development, had implied that he is as clueless as everybody else while talking to the officials at Entertainment Weekly. During the conversation, he revealed how, instead of finding out about the same from the executives at Marvel Studios themselves, he learned of the same through a grocery store checkout person. In addition to the same, Mackie even implied that it is exactly how Marvel Studio works in order to keep their secrets guarded. While concluding his statements in connection to the same, Mackie was quoted saying that he sure is excited to see what happens, but, as of now, he hasn't heard anything from Marvel Studios.

