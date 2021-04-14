Cara Delevingne & Poppy's Grandmother Looks Stunning With Prince Philip In This 1938 Pic

Model Cara Delevingne’s sister Poppy Delevingne shared a major throwback photo of their grandmother, Angela Delevingne, along with Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip which is unmissable. This sweet post came days after the Duke of Edinburgh passed away at the age of 99 on Friday, April 9, 2021. Netizens have been flooding the comment section with all things nice.

In the vintage snap, late Prince Philip and Angela are seen lounging on a beach chair on a beach in Venice in 1938. Prince Philip is seen sporting a polo t-shirt, long pants and white shoes while Angela donned a bathing suit and wedge sandals. She completed her look with a one-sided hairdo, well-done brows and bold lips.

In the caption, Poppy revealed details about the picture. She wrote, “A 17-year-old Prince Philip & my Grandmother in Venice, 1938. My cousins remember her saying “That after meeting him, she thought he’d make someone a very good husband one day.” How right she was”. Take a look at the throwback post below.

As soon as Poppy shared the post online, netizens could not stop themselves from commenting on the post. Some of the users commented on how lovely the post looks, while some were all gaga over the picture. One of the users wrote, “beautiful picture”. Another one wrote, “Wow that’s so cool”. Take a look at a few more comments below.

Prince Philip's death

On April 9, the Duke of Edinburgh passed away peacefully at Windsor Castle. He was Britain's longest-serving consort, the term for a reigning monarch's spouse. The Queen and the late Prince Philip had been together for 73 years. His funeral will be held strictly in accordance with the British government's COVID-19 guidelines, despite the fact that it would be shortened.

The royal palace urged the public not to congregate in Windsor. However, as is customary, military teams across the UK and naval forces on ships at sea fired 41-gun salutes in honour of Prince Philip's death on Saturday. He will be laid to rest on April 17 at 3 pm (local time) in St George's Chapel, Windsor, after serving over 20,000 royal engagements. Queen Elizabeth II and members of the Royal Family will attend the Funeral Service.

Image source: Cara Delevingne, Poppy Delevingne Instagram

