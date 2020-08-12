Cara Delevingne Talks To Vandana Shiva About Corporate Globalisation & Similar Topics

Cara Delevinge recently had a chat session with Indian scholar, Dr Vandana Shiva. During which, she asked her, "How can we move towards healthy and sustainable living economies?". On August 11, Cara Delevinge took to her Instagram and shared a sneak peek into her conversation with Dr Vandana Shiva. She wrote, "Last week I had the honour of talking to Dr Vandana Shiva, a world-renowned author, activist, eco-feminist and physicist, for @MyEcoResolution." Take a look at the IGTV video below.

Cara Delevingne's conversation with Dr Vandana Shiva

In this video, Cara Delevingne and Dr Vandana Shiva were seen having the conversation through a video chat. Here, Cara expressed her concern regarding the environment and economics. They discussed Vandana's book Earth Democracy. Cara asked Vandana, "In your book Earth Democracy you speak about living economics, I find economics intimidating subject but I know it lies at the heart of our health, food and climate crisis. Could you tell us some of the solutions to our growth-based economy that is driving forth many of the challenges we are facing today?". Vandana Shiva further explained her points about the environment and economics.

Talking about the interview, Cara Delevinge wrote:

Last week I had the honour of talking to Dr Vandana Shiva, the world renowned author, activist, eco-feminist and physicist, for @MyEcoResolution. Over the hour I learnt about the destruction caused by corporate globalisation, industrial agriculture and their links with colonialism. Vandana explained that that small farms are the future and we must all participate in the movement towards agriculture, economies and ways of being that respect the ecosystems on which we all rely.

EcoResolution is an Advaya Initiative, an alternative think-tank, that has teamed up with model Cara Delevingne to raise awareness about climate change and prompt change via its EcoResolution campaign. The campaign recently launched a Global Network of ChangeMakers to support, enable and motivate those engaging in land-based work with a focus on restoring ecosystems, growing food and improving community wellbeing. In an older interview with Vogue, the creators of EcoResolution shared that Cara spoke to them about her concern, state of the environment and said that she wanted to learn what she could do and perhaps use her platform as a means of raising awareness.

