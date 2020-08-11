'The Lost Husband' Filming Location: Austin, Round Top & Other Texas Spots

The Lost Husband is a romantic drama helmed by Vicky Wight, who has also been credited for the film's screenplay. The Lost Husband cast includes Leslie Bibb as Libby Moran and Josh Duhamel as James O'Connor in the leads alongside, Nora Dunn, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Sharon Lawrence, Kevin Alejandro and many others as supporting stars. Based on Katherine Center's novel of the same name, the film was released on April 10, 2020. Read ahead and check out The Lost Husband filming location.

Where is The Lost Husband filmed?

In an interview with Houston Matters, actor Nora Dunn spoke about The Lost Husband shooting locations. The film's plot follows the journey of two characters Libby Moran and James O'Connor who stay in Texas. The storyline marks a transition in their lives. The film was shot in a total of eight locations with two of them being the main.

Round Top, Texas

Round Top, Texas was the prime location of the film. In Round Top, The Lost Husband was shot in a farm, where the healing process of Libby and her children begin. This is miles away from the busy life of cities and is a quiet place that has its own unique set of features.

Austin, Texas

Libby initially lives in Austin with her family. The film begins on this point, with Libby struggling with her work on the farm as she has always been a city girl. The growing city is the heart of comfortable living for many, however, as Libby's husband had issues with money they were unable to make ends meet and maintain an affordable lifestyle in the city.

Wimberley, Texas

Wimberley, Texas is an hour away from Austin. The small city is rich in culture, and many artists put their work on display at the various cafes around town. There are many wineries as well. The scene where the pair is slow dancing together that features a ranch property was filmed in Wimberley. It was originally made and owned by musician Kevin Fowler.

Image Credits: As seen in stills from The Lost Husband Trailer

Other shooting locations include

Bartlett, Texas, USA

Driftwood, Texas, USA

Elgin, Texas, USA

Hempstead, Texas, USA

Houston, Texas, USA

