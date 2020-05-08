Cardi B Goes All Glam With Makeup & A Curled Up Blonde Wig In Her Latest Post; See Here

With the Coronavirus lockdown, everyone is resorting to their pyjamas and oversized T-shirts as their go-to outfits. It seems like singer Cardi B isn't the slouching type and is always make-up and outfit ready to get clicked. She took to her social media to share a picture of her all-glammed up.

Cardi B flaunts a Blonde wig & glammed up makeup look in the latest picture

Kneeling on to her bed, Cardi B ditched her jammies and dressed up in a black sleeveless dress. The singer is seen rocking an amazing curled up blonde wig that features deep and light brown shades by the end. Cardi has her nails painted in the shade of bubblegum pink.

Coming to her makeup, it seems that the gorgeous singer spent quite some time in front of the mirror. As Cardi B looks down on one side of the bed, her highlight perfectly lights up her face as she poses for the camera. Picking quite a nude makeup look, she chose to go loud with her eye makeup.

In the dress, Cardi B is rocking a black cat-eye with heavy lashes and liner to go with her smokey shadow. The rapper used a hint of golden blush to highlight her cheekbones and painted her lips with a dark but nude matt lip shade. She captioned her post, "Baby I got you". [sic] The post garnered over 1.2 million likes within two hours of being posted.

As soon as the post hit Cardi B's feed, fans started going gaga over it and flooded the comments section. One user wrote, "WOW!! Looking like a modern-day Marilyn Monroe". While others were busy complimenting her hair tagging them as 'Hair Goals". Beauty influencer Alonzo Arnold wrote, "Now this is how you color and style baby 😍😍😍😍😍😍". Even MTV's official handle dropped a comment and wrote, "I think I just fainted".

Cardi B attended her very first Met Gala in 2018 and was styled by designed Jeremy Scott. The two worked together closely on creating Cardi's gown which she wore to the Met Gala. In an interview with a leading magazine, she revealed that she insisted on going natural with her for the Gala and revealed that she likes it better when her hair is natural.

Cardi B recently moved to Atlanta with her husband Offset and daughter Kulture. She is currently in quarantine with her family and keeps her fans updated through her social media posts. From teasing her husband for online shopping to fun live sessions to glammed up pictures, the rapper does it all.

