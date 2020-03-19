The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Cardi B Vents As She Is 'losing Her Mind', Wants To 'dress-up & Get Out' Amid Virus Scare

Hollywood News

In an Instagram video, Cardi B reveals her frustration of staying inside the home. She is done and wants to leave the house after days of quarantine.

Written By Shrishaila Bhandary | Mumbai | Updated On:
Cardi B

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, in the US is trying to bring the coronavirus cases down. Precautionary measures include residents of many US states to be in self-quarantine mode. According to reports several celebrities and influencer of Hollywood have resorted to social distancing. However, Cardi B seems to be on the brim of her tolerance. In an Instagram live, Cardi B was on a venting mode as she desperately wants to dress up and get out of the home.

Also Read | Israel Asks 1,150 Students To Self Quarantine As Coronavirus Cases Surge

In the viral video, Cardi B is seen asking some questions to Pentagon and the US authorities. Cardi B wants some answers to exactly what is happening. In the vent video, she is heard saying that she is tired of sitting at home, She wants to dress up and get out of the house. She wants to wear her expensive clothes and meet some friends. Cardi B’s video was considered, “mood” by many fans as most of the people are under quarantine mode to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading further. But according to the video, Cardi B is losing her mind. 

Also Read | Pooja Hegde And Priyadarshi Self Quarantine After 'Prabhas 20' Georgia Schedule

Check out Cardi B's videos while in self quarantine that is being shared and re-shared by Cardi B fans

On a lighter note, Cardi B’s videos which were on IG also included her jamming to a remix of her recent reaction to coronavirus. According to Cardi B’s Instagram, the coronavirus remix is surprisingly doing well and fans love the witty take on the virus’ name. Cardi B was seen shaking her leg to the song.

Also Read | 3 Rly Staffers Who Came In Contact With Odisha's First COVID-19 Patient Sent To Self Quarantine

Check out what Cardi B shared during her self quarantine time, as she is trying to enjoy and be a ray of sunshine for her fans in times of despair

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cardib (@iamcardib) on

Also Read | Coronavirus: Israel Announces Two-week Self Quarantine For All Arrivals In The Country

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Shivraj Singh Chouhan
'TRUTH WILL TRIUMPH': SHIVRAJ
PM Modi
PM MODI'S ADVICE TO FIGHT COVID-19
Health Ministry
MINISTRY: NO COMMUNITY TRANSMISSION
Raveena Tandon
"MAY NIRBHAYA'S SOUL REST IN PEACE"
PM Modi
PM MODI GIVES HEALTH MANTRA
Ashok Gehlot
ASHOK GEHLOT SUPPORTS PM MODI