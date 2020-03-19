Cardi B Vents As She Is 'losing Her Mind', Wants To 'dress-up & Get Out' Amid Virus Scare

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, CDC, in the US is trying to bring the coronavirus cases down. Precautionary measures include residents of many US states to be in self-quarantine mode. According to reports several celebrities and influencer of Hollywood have resorted to social distancing. However, Cardi B seems to be on the brim of her tolerance. In an Instagram live, Cardi B was on a venting mode as she desperately wants to dress up and get out of the home.

In the viral video, Cardi B is seen asking some questions to Pentagon and the US authorities. Cardi B wants some answers to exactly what is happening. In the vent video, she is heard saying that she is tired of sitting at home, She wants to dress up and get out of the house. She wants to wear her expensive clothes and meet some friends. Cardi B’s video was considered, “mood” by many fans as most of the people are under quarantine mode to stop the novel coronavirus from spreading further. But according to the video, Cardi B is losing her mind.

Check out Cardi B's videos while in self quarantine that is being shared and re-shared by Cardi B fans

day 5 of quarantine pic.twitter.com/9CQ7R0v1Yd — jess ❥ (@cardiwonagrammy) March 18, 2020

On a lighter note, Cardi B’s videos which were on IG also included her jamming to a remix of her recent reaction to coronavirus. According to Cardi B’s Instagram, the coronavirus remix is surprisingly doing well and fans love the witty take on the virus’ name. Cardi B was seen shaking her leg to the song.

Cardi really got on live and danced with fans to that corona virus remix 😭 pic.twitter.com/kpb5qd2tVN — E✨ (@ErikInvasion) March 18, 2020

Check out what Cardi B shared during her self quarantine time, as she is trying to enjoy and be a ray of sunshine for her fans in times of despair

