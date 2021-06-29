Cardi B Poses With Offset And Flaunts Her Baby Bump, Says 'Our Home Feels So Blissful'

Cardi B recently took the internet by storm after she announced that she is expecting her second child. After this, she posted a photo with Offset in which the duo adored the baby bump. While Cardi closed her eyes, Offset kissed her neck. Not only this but the post also came with a heartwarming lengthy note. Cardi wrote that they listened to each other, communicated, prayed and then God blessed them and their family with another little blessing.

"Our home feels so blissful and very busy but we are ready and so happy!! Thank you soo much everyone for the congrats and well wishes," she wrote in her note. As soon as Cardi B's post was up on the internet, it met with a flurry of comments.

B. Simone wrote, "Love this and the caption, we are rooting for you! Black love, healing and peace. love you, Cardi," whereas, Jerome Trammel said, "Gorgeous! Congratulations on the upcoming bundle of joy! Offset ain’t pulling out! Haha. Baby and album on the way." Jenny Bui, Tabius, Taraji Henson, Vena E, Kid The Wiz, and several others congratulated the duo with warm wishes.

Cardi B reflects on pregnancy as Offset and she pose for a pic

In another post, Cardi B posed with her daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus. The duo twinned in white bralettes and rolled up their hair in the form of an elongated bun. Both, the mother and daughter, loaded themselves with gold jewellery. Kulture kept her hand on her mother's bump and adored her.

Cardi B wrote, "I just know these two will love each other soo much and argue soo much since they're 3 years apart...just like me and Henny. But one thing for sure is they'll have each other’s back like no one else ever will."

Replying to the post, Mariahlynn wrote, "Just like you and Henny always have each other’s back," whereas, Premadonna penned, "Girl my daughter won’t even play with her sister yet, good luck."

On the work front, Cardi B and her husband Offset teamed up for a live performance on Sunday at the BET Awards 2021 event. See the photo:

IMAGE: CARDI B'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.