Cast Of 'Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire': Who Played Which Character?

Directed by Mike Newell, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire hit the screens in November 2005. It was based on the Harry Potter series novel of the same name and is the 4th installment in the series. This part revolves around Harry being chosen as the fourth participant in the Triwizard Tournament. He ends up getting dragged into a dark conspiracy that endangers his life. Check out the cast of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire and the characters that they play.

The cast of Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Daniel Radcliffe

Harry Potter is the lead character of the entire 7-part series. His character in the films is played by actor Daniel Radcliffe. The series follows Harry Potter's struggle of adjusting to the wizarding world while also taking on his fate tied to Lord Voldemort, the Darkest Wizard of all time who also happens to be the murderer of Harry's parents.

Emma Watson

Hermoine Granger is one of the most prominent characters of the series and is one of Harry Potter's closest friends. The role is essayed by Emma Watson in the films. She plays the know-it-all and smart muggle-born witch who possesses a brilliant academic mind.

Rupert Grint

Ron Weasley is also a prominent character in the series and is one of Harry's best friends. Together, Harry, Ron, and Hermoine are also popularly known as the Golden Trio. Ron's character is played by Rupert Grint in the shows.

Michael Gambon

Albus Dumbledore is the headmaster of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. He is one of the oldest and most prominent characters in the series. The character is played by Michael Gambon in the movies.

Ralph Fiennes

Ralph Fiennes plays the character of the villain Lord Voldemort in the movies. Voldemort is the most feared and the darkest wizard of all time. He murders Harry's parents and also tries to kill him because of a prophecy that says that Harry would kill him.

Alan Rickman

Alan Rickman plays the character of Severus Snape in the movies. Snape is the Potions professor in the books and is also one of Voldemort's men. It is later revealed that Snape had been protecting Harry for a long time and was actually on Dumbledore's side.

Tom Felton

Tom Felton plays the character fo Draco Malfoy in the series. Draco hails from pure-blood family and mud-bloods do not belong at Hogwarts. He is one of Harry's Arch-nemesis and is always looking for ways to make his life tougher.

Gary Oldman

Gary Oldman plays the character of Sirus Black in the movies. Sirius is one of James Potter's best friends and is Harry Potter's Godfather. Unfortunately, Harry later loses him in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix when Serius' cousin Bellatrix kills him.

Maggie Smith

Maggie Smith plays the role of Professor McGonagall in the movies. She is one of the most important professors in the Hogwarts and teaches Transfiguration professor. She is the deputy Headmistress and is also the Head of the Gryffindor house.

Robert Pattinson

Robert Pattinson plays the character of Cedric Diggory in the movies. Cedric is one of Harry's seniors from the Hufflepuff house. He is one of the participants in the Triwizard Tournament and is later killed by Voldemort.

Brendan Gleeson

Brendan Gleeson plays the character of Alastor 'Mad-Eye' Moody in the movies. He is one of the most capable Aurors in the books and a prominent member of the Order of the Phoenix. He teaches the Defense Against the Dark Arts class at Hogwarts in 1994 on Dumbledore's request.

