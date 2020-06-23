Harry Potter filming locations you can visit in real life to step into fantasy world

No matter how unbelievable fantasy novels are, they always have some connection to reality. One of the greatest fantasy novels of all time, Harry Potter is no different as Potter fans can visit the filming locations in real world. Located in magical Britain, the story of Harry could be fictional but the places do exist. Time and again Potterheads have set on a voyage to explore these fictional locations to enter the fantasy world which looks as magical in reality as it does in films.

For any Harry Potter fan, the Hogwarts School is among the most enticing places while Hogwarts Express Tracks too holds a special place. The Hogwarts Library made all Potter fans fall in love with books while Diagon Alley is where fans fancy shopping before heading to school. All these mesmerising locations are actually real-life destinations and no Potterhead would ever want to miss any of these. Here are some destinations from Harry Potter that you can visit in real life and be a part of the fantasy world.

Harry Potter locations on Google Maps

Harry Potter locations in real life

Visited some Harry Potter filming locations in Oxford ✨⚡️ pic.twitter.com/IOBTHKJXlM — ✨ (@JessLH96) August 11, 2018

BUCKET LIST : FINDING ALL THE HARRY POTTER SCENE LOCATIONS pic.twitter.com/HI36kBCtJP — ‏ً (@rvpertgrint) January 4, 2020

Leadenhall Market as Diagon Alley

One of London’s most iconic places Leadenhall Market is a sight to behold with its ornate 19th-century painted roof and cobbled floors. This is the place where several exterior shots of Diagon Alley were filmed. Hogwarts students used to stop here to buy school supplies in the film. Touted as one of the oldest markets in London, this covered Victorian market attracts not only Harry Potter fans but thousands of tourists who marvel at the antiques and rustic charm this place flaunts.

Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone

Fee: Free

Scene: Exterior for Diagon Alley and the Leaky Cauldron.

Leadenhall Market, in London, is where some of the exterior Diagon Alley scenes were filmed. pic.twitter.com/oMjPscfAaX — Potterhead Posts (@PotterheadPosts) January 16, 2020

Diagon Alley from Harry Potter... pic.twitter.com/HBj1hlJpGJ — Sheldan Picard (@capt_picard74) June 21, 2020

Alnwick Castle - Hogwarts

Popularly known as Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry in the Harry Potter films, this medieval castle is about 1,000-year-old and is located in Britain. Hundreds of Potterheads visit this iconic castle to relive the fantasy memories in real life. This is the place where Harry had his first Quidditch lesson and Weasley’s flying Ford Anglia crash-landed. The castle is inhabited by the Duke of Northumberland and now hosts “broomstick training” throughout the summer months.

Movie: Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone and the Chamber of Secrets

Fee: Adult RS 1,316, Children (5-16 years) Rs 676

Scene: Exterior shots of Hogwarts.

Alnwick Castle Northumberland Potter Harry Castle Hogwarts Magnificent view and Landscape England

I wish you an excellent weekend my dear friends🌹❤️✨🌺😘 pic.twitter.com/jp7u00Gdpp — Thierry Gauthier (@gauthie74757302) March 13, 2020

Had a great Saturday at Alnwick!👌🏻

That’s the broomstick training at Alnwick castle (Hogwarts)! 🧹 pic.twitter.com/EFgHiKrAZs — Afrah (@amstaus10) October 19, 2019

Glenfinnan Viaduct as Hogwarts Express Tracks

Located in Scotland, Glenfinnan Viaduct is among the most favourite locations that reminds people of Harry Potter. Watching the Jacobite steam train make its way over Glenfinnan Viaduct will surely remind you of Hogwarts Express Tracks. You can access Glenfinnan from Fort William in the Scottish Highlands. Enjoy the breathtaking views over the Viaduct and relive your Harry Potter memories in real.

Movie: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, the Prisoner of Azkaban, and the Goblet of Fire

Fee: Adults Rs 827, Children (under 15) Rs 413

Scene: Where the Hogwarts Express makes its journey.

Hogwarts Library- Duke Humfrey’s Library

If you are a Potterhead and a bookworm then chances are that you must be willing to visit the Hogwarts Library. The place looks as mesmerizing in reality as it looks in fiction and is named Duke Humfrey’s Library. This is the place Harry visits looking for clues about the Sorcerer’s Stone under the invisibility cloak. Remember how the books were chained to shelves to avoid thievery? Well it has a connection with reality as thousands of years back books used to be chained in Duke Humfrey’s Library.

🎬The library at Hogwarts, from the Harry Potter series — filmed in Duke Humfrey’s Library at Bodleian Library -- pic.twitter.com/rBFedAIbIV — Bibliophilia (@Libroantiguo) November 6, 2015

The Duke Humfrey's library in Oxford is spectacular - and it's used for many library scenes in @HarryPotterFilm. pic.twitter.com/figrFNDw4Q — University of Oxford (@UniofOxford) February 18, 2015

King’s Cross and St. Pancras Stations as Platform 9 3/4

To get to Hogwarts you have to hop on Hogwarts Express at Platform 9 ¾. The scene was filmed at Kings Cross station which has a marker indicating the location of Platform 9 ¾. Below the marker, you can spot a baggage trolly disappearing into the bewitched barrier.

Movie: All movies

Fee: Free

Scene: Students board the Hogwarts Express on Platform 9 ¾.

Kings Cross station is where #Harrypotter begins his journey from platform 9 3/4 to #Hogwarts, unfortunately, it can't be visited by muggles but you can still visit the filming location by heading to platforms 4 and 5 where the scene for the first movie was shot.🎥 pic.twitter.com/1O0pKyUJyC — phlow (@phlowzone) June 17, 2020

