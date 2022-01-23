Cate Blanchett Opens Up On Turning Down Lucile Ball's Role In 'Being The Ricardos'

Actor Nicol Kidman added to her accolades by winning the Best Actress Award at the Golden Globe Awards for her performance in Being the Ricardos earlier this year. Stressing on her stellar performance, some critics are considering her as one of the strong contenders for the Academy Awards too.

However, the actor was not the first choice to play the character. The film was supposed to be made with Cate Blanchett and Oscar Isaac before it was eventually done by Kidman and Javier Bardem respectively. Cate Blanchett recently opened up on her decision to turn down the offer, sharing that the movie worked in the way it should have and happened at the 'right time.'

Cate Blanchett on turning down Being the Ricardos

In an interview with Variety, Cate shared that the movie became what it needed to be. She stated that sometimes things happened in the right way and at the 'right time.' The actor shared that one did not envisage the 'same thing' in the best possible way, and later it goes to a 'different entity.'

Though Cate and Oscar did not go on to work in Being the Ricardos, they are reportedly all set to star in Francis Ford Coppola's Metropolis. When asked about it in the interview, she replied that one had to say yes when Coppola offers a film, as she said that it was an 'epic-life-changing adventure.' She stated that she was ready for the 'roller-coaster'.

Cate Blanchett, however, starred in another film, Don't Look Up, which got released on Netflix last year.

Blanchett earned praises for her portrayal of a journalist, who makes light of two astronomers warning the world against the arrival of a comet, while also getting into a relationship with one of them. Though not for Being the Ricardos, Cate is in contention for Don't Look Up, having been shortlisted for the BAFTA Award for her act.

Among the other highlights for Cate Blanchett, last year was the film Nightmare Alley based on the book of the same name. She played the role of Lilith Ritter in the psychological thriller film which was released on December 17. Her character of psychologist partners with a con, who attempted to swindle a tycoon of the wealth.