Nicole Kidman Talks About Actors' 'secret Pact' After Replacing Cate Blanchett In A Movie

Nicole Kidman opened up about her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos, which was earlier offered to the Australian diva Cate Blanchett. Written and directed by Aaron Sorkin, the film revolved around the relationship between the Love Lucy stars Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, essayed by Kidman and Javier Bardem respectively.

In a conversation with The New York Times, Nicole spoke about landing the role after Cate Blanchett opted out due to scheduling issues, noting that 'there's a sacred pact among us all'. She mentioned that the stars have an unspoken understanding that if someone gets something, that's where it was meant to land.

Nicole Kidman on replacing Cate Blanchett in Being the Ricardos

Apart from Kidman, Ball and Desi Arnaz's daughter Lucie Arnaz, who is on board as the project's executive producer further quipped that she was 'devastated' upon learning that Cate Blanchett could no longer be a part of it. She said that it 'took too long' and they eventually 'lost her'.

Before Kidman came on board, Lucie revealed she couldn't find anyone as a perfect fit for the role. None of the other artists made her 'happy' and she was left wondering 'who's the flavour of the month?'. She quipped that the makers then realised how they should be only looking at 'Australian actresses' for the part.

Kidman also received criticism and backlash after she was cast for the project. Addressing the same, she noted she tends to avoid any remarks on social media and that she's not even on the internet. Kidman noted that despite her staying away from the digital frenzy, things have 'trickled though'.

Apart from Kidman and Javier Bardem, the biographical drama also stars JK Simmons as William Frawley, Tony Hale as Jess Oppenheimer, Nina Arianda as Vivian Vance, Linda Lavin as older Madelyn Pugh, Alia Shawkat as Madelyn Pugh, and Jake Lacy as Bob Carroll Junior. After witnessing a limited theatrical release earlier this month in the US, the film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on December 21, 2021. The film chronicles the real-life couple Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz from the sitcom I Love Lucy, who eventually split in 1960.

(IMAGE: AP)