Cate Blanchett Roped In For 'Armageddon Times' And Netflix Film 'Don't Look Up'

With the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, all films and series have halted production. But even with this wait, makers are continuing to work on their upcoming ideas and signing deals for future films. Actor Cate Blanchett is also filling up her schedule way in advance and has now signed on to two more movie projects with two high-profile directors.

Cate Blanchett joins the cast Armageddon Times and Don't Look Up

Cate Blanchett is set to join the cast of James Gray's next project Armageddon Times. She has also signed up for Adam McKay's Netflix film Don't Look Up. This news comes in after sources confirmed that Blanchett will be seen in the adaptation of the popular videogame Borderlands, which also marks another collaboration of Cate with the director Eli Roth.

However, there is no update as to when both the films, Armageddon Times and Don't Look Up, will go into production. Along with the direction, James Gray has also written the film and he will collaborate with his Ad Astra partners again. The story reportedly draws on the director own experiences as a student at the Kew-Forest School in Queens. Fred Trump was on the board of directors of the private school while Donald Trump was an alumnus. The principal of the school will be the central character of Armageddon Times.

Don't Look Up will also star Jennifer Lawrence. The film is being written and directed by McKay. The story follows two astronomers who embark on a tour in order to warn people of an approaching asteroid that can potentially destroy planet Earth. According to reports, the film will be a satirical comedy as the director earlier described it as a 'dark satire' in an interview.

Meanwhile, Cate Blanchett has finished shooting for her next in Guillermo del Toro's project Nightmare Alley. It is based on a novel of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham. The film also stars Bradley Cooper and Willem Dafoe. The film is a psychological thriller with the screenplay written by Kim Morgan along with del Toro.

Cate Blanchett was last seen in Hulu's show Mrs America. The show is also available for streaming on Disney+Hotstar and was released on April 15. The show follows the story of the movement to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and the unexpected backlash that was led by a conservative woman named Phyllis Schlafly. Along with Blanchett, the series also stars Rose Byrne, Uzo Aduba, and Sarah Paulson.

