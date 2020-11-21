Chadwick Boseman's Widow Named Administrator Of His Nearly USD 1 Million Estate

Hollywood star Chadwick Boseman's wife Simone Ledward has been named as the administrator of the late actor's estate (which has an estimated value of $938,500) with limited authority. Ledward had filed a probate case in October and requested the judge to name her administrator as the Black Panther star died without a will.

According to Page Six, the judge has granted her legal request on November 19. The judge ordered bond in the amount of USD 939,000 and Ledward has to file a petition for final distribution no later than February 22, 2022.

American actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his titular superhero role in Black Panther and as baseball icon Jackie Robinson in 42, has died after a four-year-long secret battle with colon cancer. He was 43. Boseman is survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, and his wife Ledward. No other family was listed in her probate filing.

Chadwick Boseman won't be digitally doubled for 'Black Panther 2', says Marvel Exec VP

Boseman secretly married his longtime love before his death. They reportedly got engaged in October 2019.

Black Panther sequel to start filming in July

Production on Marvel Studios' much-anticipated sequel to blockbuster superhero movie Black Panther will start in July next year. The sequel to the 2018 Ryan Coogler-directed movie, featuring actor Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther aka T''Challa, was put on hold after the sudden demise of the lead star in August.

Art exhibit in Chadwick Boseman's hometown honors legacy

The shoot, which was originally planned for March 2021, will now take place in July in Atlanta. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the schedule is over six months long.

Marvel Studios has not yet disclosed the plans about their way forward with the sequel after Boseman's death, but earlier this week, Black Panther executive producer Victoria Alonso said that the team won't be using a digital double for the actor in the new movie.

"No. There’s only one Chadwick, and he’s no longer with us. Sadly, our king has died in real life, not only in fiction, and we’re taking a little time to see how we continue the story and how to honour this chapter of what has unexpectedly happened to us, so painful and terrible to be honest," Alonso said.

(With agency inputs)

