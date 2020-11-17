Chadwick Boseman Won't Be Digitally Doubled For 'Black Panther 2', Says Marvel Exec VP

Chadwick Boseman passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at the age of 43 after battling colon cancer for four years. The actor was well-known for portraying T’Challa / Black Panther in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). He was to reprises the role in Black Panther II before his unfortunate demise. There was news that virtual technology could be used to give him a tribute and ending in the sequel. Now, a Marvel boss has denied the rumours.

No Digital Double for Chadwick Boseman in Black Panther 2 says Marvel Studios EVP

In a recent interview with Clarin, Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso talked about the possibility of using digital technology to make Chadwick Boseman a part of Black Panther 2. He declined the rumours and said that there was nothing as such in the cards yet. He stated that there is only one Boseman, and he is not with us. The Marvel boss mentioned that our king, unfortunately, has died in real life, not just in fiction, and they are taking a little time to see how they return to history and what they do to honour this chapter.

Alonso revealed that it is because Chadwick Boseman was not only a wonder, but it also seems to him that as a character what he did elevated them as a company and he has left his moment in history. He asserted that he knows that sometimes two months go by or three months go by in production and one says, already, it was a long time. But it is not a long time, they have to think carefully about what they are going to do, and how, and think about how they are going to honour the franchise, he noted.

The news hints that Marvel might not be recasting T’Challa as Boseman. They could move ahead with Shuri, played by Letitia Wright, taking on the mantle. However, an official confirmation on the same is yet to be made.

Black Panther 2 cast is said to include Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira and Martin Freeman as they reprise their role of Shuri, Okoye and Everett K. Ross, respectively. Ryan Coogler will return as the director. Plot details about the projects are under wraps. The movie is currently scheduled to release in May 2022.

