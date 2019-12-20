Channing Tatum: Best Movies Of The 'Magic Mike' Star To Binge On This New Year's Eve

Channing Tatum made his film debut with Coach Carter in 2005. The star had his first breakthrough role in 2006 when he appeared as the lead Tyler Gage in Step Up. Also known for his role from G.I Joe, the star delivered multiple hits throughout his career including Magic Mike, Foxcatcher, Haywire and more. Here are some of the best films of the star to binge on.

Best of Channing Tatum films to binge on

The Vow

Paige meets with a terrible accident that leaves her in a coma and when she wakes up, she does not recognise her husband Leo. Leo then tries to win her over again by courting her. Directed by Michael Sucsy, the film is based on the story of a real-life couple. The film also stars Rachel McAdams, Sam Neill, and Tatiana Maslany.

Dear John

Dear John is based on a novel of the same name by Nicholas Sparks. It revolves around John who is a soldier and is in love with Savannah, a college student. He re-enlists post the 9/11 attacks but the two keep in touch despite the distance. Fate seems to keep their love many times over the next few years. The film also stars Amanda Seyfried, Henry Thomas, and Scott Porter.

21 Jump Street

21 Jump Street revolves around Schmidt and Jenko who are high school friends who go on to become cops. The duo goes undercover as students to try and bust a drug ring and find the source of a synthetic drug. Directed by Phil Lord and Chris Miller, the film also stars Holly Robinson Peete, Dave Franco, and Jonah Hill.

Coach Carter

Channing Tatum essays the character of Jason Lyle in Coach Carter. Directed by Thomas Carter, the film also stars Samuel L. Jackson, Ashanti, and Octavia Spencer. The film revolves around a coach Ken Carter who returns to his high school in Richmond, California to coach its basketball team. With his tough conditions, he manages to set the players on a winning streak.

Step Up

Tyler meets Nora at the Maryland School of Arts, where he works as a janitor. Both of them are passionate dancers who fall in love with and encourage each other to follow their dreams. Directed by Anne Fletcher, the film also stars Adam Shankman, Jenna Dewan, and Mario.

