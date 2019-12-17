Hollywood Movies On Reincarnation That Will Keep You On The Edge Of The Seat

Hollywood offers a variety of movies from different genres. Hollywood has given the world some of the greatest movies ever made. Many film industries of the world look up to Hollywood classics for inspiration. Some of the old Hollywood classics are still adored by fans. Among these are some interesting over-the-edge reincarnation movies that top the audiences' list. Here is a list of some best reincarnation based movies that are must-watch.

1: A Dog's Purpose (2017)

The movie A Dog's Purpose is an American comedy-drama. The movie is directed by Lasse Hallstrom. The movie is inspired from a 2010 novel written by W. Bruce Cameron. The movie revolves around the life of a dog whose life is shown from his birth to his death. The movie also focuses on his reincarnation through four different dog breeds. The movie that is just like the book, as it tells the story of a devoted dog who is looking for his rightful purpose and wants to fulfil it.

2: I Origins (2014)

'I Origins' is a science fiction thriller. The movie revolves around the life of a molecular biologist that is fascinated by the irises. He soon falls in love with a girl with beautiful eyes. But later the girl has an unfortunate death. When he loses her, he sets out to see whether he can find someone with similar eyes. Although he starts out as an atheist, this scientist’s very fundamental beliefs get shaken when he does indeed find a match in a young girl who may be his lost love’s reincarnation. The movie is directed and produced by Mike Cahill.

3: Cloud Atlas (2012)

This movie is also a sci-fi drama where Tom Hanks and Halle Berry take on new skins as they reincarnate from civilization to civilization. The directors Andy and Lana Wachowski tells the story of how everything and everyone is connected. The movie is a 3-hour-long exploration of how actions of one single individual can shape history, and how an act of kindness in a distant past inspires a revolution in the future.

4: Birth (2004)

The movie is directed by Jonathan Glazer. The movie showcases the story of Anna who becomes a widow. Anna tries to move on in her life and gets engaged to a different person. Soon after that, she meets a young boy who tries to convince her that he is the reincarnation of her dead husband. The more she starts spending time with the boy, the more she starts to questions her life’s choices.

