Channing Tatum Speaks About Raising His Daughter After Divorce; Says 'I Had A Lot Of Fear'

Channing Tatum recently revealed how life has been for him post his separation from his former wife, Jenna Dewan. The actor, in an exclusive interview with Parents magazine, shed light on his relationship with his daughter and how he spent his time with her, along with his thoughts on the lockdown.

The actor also went on to comment that he wants dads around the world to not be afraid to get into their daughter’s world. Channing Tatum shared several experiences that he had with his daughter and also spoke about a book he wrote loosely based on the experiences he had with Everly, his 7-year-old.

Channing Tatum speaks about his daughter

The actor spoke to the above-mentioned magazine that he wants dads to not be afraid of getting into their daughter’s world and to let them discover who they are. He mentioned that he had a lot of fear when he initially became a single dad. He added that he was scared of how he would connect to Everly. He shared that he didn’t know and was confused as to what the little girl might want from him. He revealed that during that phase, he didn’t know how to wear nail polish or braid har. However, he eventually learned those things and now knows to do it all.

Channing Tatum was quoted saying that he 'jumped with both feet into the magical world' of his daughter. He said that the experience was rewarding with a certain kind of love that he would not be able to experience otherwise. He also added that a lot has changed for him now and revealed that he rarely is around the house without any costume. The actor thus revealed that he enjoys playing and being a part of his daughter’s world. A while back, the actor had even posted a picture of himself sitting around his daughter’s toys and reading The one and only Sparkella. The book has been written by Channing Tatum himself and speaks about a schoolgirl who is often teased for her love towards glittery items.

Speaking about the book, Channing Tatum said that Everly too loved to play tricks and wear crazy outfits. He added that his daughter is bold and beautiful in every way. He called her magical in every way as well. The actor also said that during the quarantine period, he spent a lot of time in her room which helped him flesh the story for his book which will be available on May 4.