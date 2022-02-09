Charlie Cox Hints At Daredevil's Future In MCU After 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Cameo

Charlie Cox was first introduced as Matt Murdock in the show Daredevil for the streaming service Netflix. The show was on air for three seasons and was cancelled after Marvel struck a deal with Disney. Fans of the show were delighted as Cox was introduced again in MCU through the recent movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Though Cox has a brief cameo in the movie, it was received well by the audience and fans hoped they would get to see more of Matt Murdock/Daredevil in upcoming movies. Now Charlie Cox himself has spoken about his future in Marvel Cinematic Universe and said that he expects to be involved in more projects.

Charlie Cox talks about his future at MCU

In an interview with HeyUGuys, Charlie Cox opened up about Matt Murdock/Daredevil’s cameo in the recent movie Spider-Man: No Way Home and spoke about his character's future. He said, "I think at this point, I expect to be involved in some capacity. Otherwise, it would be a bit of a weird one-scene moment. I don't know much, I know a little, and what I do know I'm very excited about...there’s a chance it could be the next ten years of my life."

Cox had also previously spoken to Supanova Comic-Con and Gaming about keeping his cameo in No Way Home a secret. He said, "It was a nightmare... I don’t think I’ve done any interviews, I still don’t know what the rules are. Obviously, it’s now known that I’m in Spider-Man. So, yeah. But more than that, I don’t know, and the little I do know, I’m obviously not going to say. But the only thing I would say is that for a long time I was asked these questions and I genuinely had not heard anything."

More about Daredevil

MCU's Daredevil series told the story of Murdock, who is a blind lawyer-by-day who fights crime as a masked vigilante Daredevil by night. The show was on air for three seasons and was cancelled after Marvel struck a deal with Disney. ScreenRant reported that Matt Murdock might be in the upcoming She-Hulk and interact with Tatiana Maslany's Jennifer Walters/She-Hulk.

