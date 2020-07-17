Charlize Theron Shares How She Scared A Valet With A Prop From Her Movie 'The Old Guard'

Charlize Theron recently talked about how she scared a valet driver from a prop she had from the film The Old Gaurd. She gave a detailed insight into the funny incident on Late Night With Seth Meyers. She also talked a bit about a lifelong fear that she had and how she confronted it in the movie. Read ahead to know the details and watch the interview below.

Charlize's Interview

Charlize Theron's new movie is called The Old Gaurd and the 44-year-old actor plays the role of an immortal warrior in the movie who fights using an axe. In her interview with Seth Meyers, she recalled a funny incident that took place. Charlize mentioned that the fight coordinator, Daniel Hernandez, had asked her to make sure she had the axe on her at all times and also that she walked around with it. This would later help her in her fight scenes.

Charlie explained how she took the advice very seriously and had the axe on her all the time. Once when she went to a restaurant, this took place before the pandemic, she asked for the valet to pull her car up and as the valet got out of the car, he looked terrified. The valet didn't say anything which left Charlize confused and she asked herself if she had tipped him enough.

She added in the interview that she finally understood what was up with the valet when she saw her movie prop - 'a prehistoric Amazonian double-faced axe' - that was kept behind in the car. Charlize mentioned that the axe looked very dangerous and that was probably why the valet looked so terrified.

Charlize also talked a bit about her life long fear of riding horses. She mentioned she tried getting over it in the film by finally ridding a horse. Charlize was sacred of riding the horse as she had fallen off a horse when she was 12 years old. She added that she had been left unconscious after falling and this had left a deep impact on her mind.

