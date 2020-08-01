Charlize Theron Shares Throwback Video Of Herself Shaving Head For 'Mad Max: Fury Road'

Charlize Theron's role as Furiosa in the Mad Max: Fury Road film has evidently garnered a lot of love from pop culture fanatics over the years. But many may not be aware of the fact that Charlize took it to herself and shaved her head for the role. As the film has completed five years since its release, Theron took to her social media and shared a video of her shaving her head to get in the character of Furiosa. Check out the video below -

Charlize Theron shaves her head for Mad Max: Fury Road

In honor of our @CTAOP drive-in screening of #MadMaxFuryRoad tonight, throwing it back to the point of no return with creating Furiosa. A huge thank you to @TheGroveLA and @ChadHudsonEvent for making tonight happen! So excited to see this movie on the big screen again ðŸš˜ðŸ¿ðŸŽ¥ pic.twitter.com/tIZzRw64Gv — Charlize Theron (@CharlizeAfrica) July 31, 2020

The actor took to Twitter and shared the video from over half a decade ago when she initially shaved her head for the role. Theron shared the video in honour of her drive-in screening of the film, which is being hosted by her at the Grove parking garage in Los Angeles. The event has been put together by Charlize in order to raise money for the 'Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project'. The project invests in promoting education, health and community well-being for the kids of Africa. Theron will also be hosting a Q&A session with the film's co-star Nicholas Hoult.

The attendees of the screening are also expected to be distinguished guests as each ticket costs $1000. It is an exquisite screening for sure as the audience will not only be treated with a Q&A session with Charlize Theron but also a gourmet sushi dinner. Drive-in screenings for films have come back to the mainstream ever since the COVID-19 pandemic forced theatres to shut down.

Back in 2015, when Theron was promoting the film, she had stated that she wouldn't have Furiosa in any other way. The actor needed to shave her head for the role as she had extensive filming schedules in the desert. The post-apocalyptic film Mad Max: Fury Road was a raging hit when it had released back in 2015, earning $374 million against a reported budget of $150 million. The use of practical effect instead of CGI in the film has made it stand apart from the rest, allowing the film to gain a cult status through the years.

