Charlize Theron Opens Up About Her Mom Killing Her Dad In Self-defense, Says 'not Ashamed'

Charlize Theron, who is known for her films like Bombshell and Atomic Blonde, is a popular Academy Award-winning actor who has delivered several successful films throughout her career. Besides being appreciated for her onscreen performances, the actor is also famous for making bold statements publically. Recently, the actor spoke about a dark phase she went through in her teens. Here are all the details.

Charlize Theron speaks about her parents

In an interview with a leading daily, Charlize Theron shared some dark secrets about her parents. The actor revealed that her mother, Gerda Maritz, shot and killed her father, Charles Theron, in self-defense at their family home in South Africa. Speaking about the incident, the actor revealed that her father was a raging alcoholic and was carrying a knife when the incident took place. To protect a 15-year-old Theron, Gerda Maritz shot her husband in self-defense. Furthermore, the actor added that she shares this incident with a lot of people, as it makes her feel safe. Charlize Theron confessed that the motive behind sharing the story was to make people realize what it takes to live with an addict. Charlize also added that she is not ashamed to share her dark past with people. Speaking about her father, Charlize said that she has known her father as an alcoholic only.

Fans react in support of Charlize Theron

