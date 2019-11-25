Charlize Theron On The Struggles That The Actors Faced To Make Bombshell

Charlize Theron is a Hollywood actor and has won several awards. She will be seen as Megyn Kelly in Bombshell. Directed by Jay Roach, the film talks about the 2017 sexual harassment scandal. The movie also stars Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie. The film is scheduled to release in The united states on December 13, 2019. Read to know more.

Charlize Theron on Bombshell

In an interview with a leading channel, Charlize Theron talked about the difficulty she faced during Bombshell and more question. Reportedly the first studio-backed out from the movies, talking about what she said that she panicked. That is the first thing she did. It was a very ambitious movie for Denver and Delilah. They only sent the script out to their top choices, and that was who ended up making the movie with them, which is such a luxury to have, but what that does is that when you get people with the level of Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

Charlize revealed about the time taken to solve the problem. She said that it took an hour to get up. She Shared with Jay that she had great working experience with Bron Studios, that they have great taste and she trusts them. And he said, "Stop talking. Just send it to them." And so she called Aaron Gilbert up and I said, "I'm sending you a script and I need to know as soon …" And he came back to Charlize six hours later and he said, "We're in." So the team just started making a deal.

Charlize Theron’s transformation into Megyn Kelly is quite striking. Opening about that she said that they worked with the greatest [special effects makeup artist], Kazu Hiro. It is really hard to get him to do new stuff. But she did a lot of begging and he came on and designed eight prosthetic pieces for her. Two of them covered Charlize’s entire eyelids. It was very intricate work where one still needs to be able to do what you need to do, like a blink.

