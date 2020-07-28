Joey King's Net Worth Proves She Might Be The Richest Among Her 'Kissing Booth' Co-stars

Considered as one of the finest actors of the current generation, actor Joey King has worked in many successful off-age teen movies in her illustrious career. Since her debut film in 2010, Joey King has come a long way in Hollywood and a been a part of 63 projects. Here is a look at the actor’s net worth as of 2020.

Joey King's net worth

As per a report published in Life&Style.com, actor Joey King's net worth is estimated at $3 Million USD. Converted in Indian rupees her net worth is around â‚¹22,46,47,500 (â‚¹22.46 crores). Joey King has been working in the commercial industry since she was 6 years of age and has starred in hundreds of commercials growing up, claims a report published in a leading news daily.

In her career, Joey King has reportedly endorsed brands like McDonald's and Life Cereal. If the reports are to be believed, Joey King has also worked with artists like Christopher Nolan and Taylor Swift in her career. The actor lives in the Willshire apartment of Los Angeles, California, which costs around $550k USD.

Her much-loved film, Conjuring made a business of $319 Million USD during its run in the theatres. Reportedly, Joey Kin earned $650k USD for her work in the much-loved film, The White House Down. Reportedly, King owns a 2017 Mercedes Benz in white colour, which costs around $50,000 USD.

Joey King on the professional front:

Joey King shot to fame with for portraying the character of Ramona Quimby, in the comedy film Ramona and Beezus, which is an adaptation of Beverly Cleary's book series Beezus and Ramona. Currently, King is gearing for the third franchise of the hit film The Kissing Booth, which follows the story of a high school student, who is forced to confront her secret crush at a kissing booth. Written and directed by Vince Marcello, the movie is reportedly based on the novel of the same name, which is authored by Beth Reekles. The movie stars Joey King, Jacob Elordi, Joel Courtney and Molly Ringwald in the leading roles.

(Image credits: Joey King Instagram)

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.)

