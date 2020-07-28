China Admits India's Ban On 59 Apps 'severely Damaged Interests' Of Chinese Companies

The Chinese Embassy in India on Tuesday while responding to a media query pertaining to the use of banned social networking app-- WeChat admitted that India's ban on 59 Chinese mobile apps had been a severe blow to Chinese companies.

Spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India Counselor Ji Rong stated that the move had 'severely damaged the interests and rights' of Chinese companies saying, "On June 29, the Indian government banned 59 mobile apps with Chinese background including WeChat, which severely damaged the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies."

The Chinese spokesperson remarked that China had lodged a solemn representation to India asking them to 'correct its wrongdoings' adding that practical cooperation between China and India was 'mutually beneficial.'

"I want to reiterate that the Chinese government consistently asks Chinese enterprises to abide by international rules and local laws and regulations when conducting external cooperation. The Indian government has the responsibility to protect the legitimate rights and interests of international investors in India, including Chinese businesses, in accordance with market principles" she added.

The Chinese Embassy spokesperson also issued a veiled threat to India saying that 'deliberate interference in such cooperation will not serve the interests of the Indian side., "China will also take necessary measures to safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese companies," she said.

Read: India Bans 47 More Apps; Most Are Clones Of 59 Earlier-banned Chinese-origin Apps

Read: 'Will Boost National Security': US Welcomes India's Ban On 59 Chinese Apps

India bans 47 more Chinese apps

The Chiese Embassy's rattled response comes as India carries out its second digital strike almost a month after the first, banning another 47 Chinese Apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology on Monday banned 47 apps, which were variants and cloned copies of the 59 apps banned earlier in June.

These banned clones include Tiktok Lite, Helo Lite, SHAREit Lite, BIGO LIVE Lite and VFY Lite. The Ministry of Information Technology had received many complaints of some Apps stealing and transmitting user data to servers located outside India, the Centre stated that this was a matter of deep concern that required emergency measures. The ban also came against the backdrop of the stand-off along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh with Chinese troops.

Read: China Hyperventilates Over India's Fresh 47 App Ban; Mouthpiece Threatens firms' Retreat

Read: IT Ministry Warns 59 Chinese Apps To Comply With Ban Or Face Consequences; Read Details