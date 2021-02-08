Chelsea Handler Talks About 'weird' Dinner Party She Attended At Jeffrey Epstein's House

Cattle Call actor Chelsea Handler recently revealed what it was like to attend a star-studded party thrown at Jeffrey Epstein’s home. The 45-year-old actor gave details about her experience at the financier's party, who died by suicide in jail while being held without bail pending trial on child sex-trafficking charges, and who all graced the dinner party along with her. Read on to know more about the incident.

Chelsea Handler opens up about Jeffrey Epstein's dinner party

American comedian and actor Chelsea Handler recently appeared on the Literally! With Rob Lowe podcast and spoke about an unusual visit to financier Jeffrey Epstein's star-studded dinner party. Talking about it, the This Means War actor said that she did go to dinner at Jeffrey's house but she didn't know who it was. She further revealed that it was a very long time ago and that she went with Katie Couric and Woody Allen, Charlie Rose and Soon-Yi Previn were also present at the party.

Elaborating on her visit, she said that she attended the dinner but did not stay for very long and when she reached the venue, she thought to herself about what this gathering was. Handler also stated that Prince Andrew was present at the gathering as well. She added that she ate dinner and it was very awkward for her and later that night, she asked Woody Allen and Soon-Yi Previn about how they met.

Host Rob Lowe interrupted Chelsea and asked her if she really asked Woody Allen that. For the unversed, Previn is the adopted daughter of Allen’s ex, Mia Farrow. Handler replied saying that at that point in the party, she was really awkward and curious and for a moment had forgotten about them. She realized what she had said after it came out of her mouth. Robe Lowe stated that he loves social faux pas stories and what Chelsea had said was a great one. Handler explained that she didn't think of it as a faux pas and didn't even think she was being rude by asking Allen that. Speaking further, she added that marrying your stepchild is rude, which is why it wasn't a faux pas.

