Chelsea Handler Sells Her Heavily-renovated Bel-Air Mansion In LA For $10.5 Million

American comedienne, television host & actor, Chelsea Handler has reportedly sold her first-ever home-sweet-home for a whopping $10.5 million, according to a recent report by New York Post. The Chelsea Lately host sold her bel-air mansion in Los Angeles after 10 years of purchasing it and is said to have accepted an offer on January 3, 2021. For the unversed, the 45-year-old had purchased the 5,572-square-foot property back in 2010 for $5.9 million.

Also Read | Chelsea Handler Admits She Was 'serious' About The Deal With Ex-boyfriend 50 Cent

Chelsea Handler's bel-air mansion was earlier listed for $11.5 million

As per the latest report by New York Post, Chelsea Handler's bel-air LA mansion has been sold for $10.5 million after being listed in 2018 first. The actor-host had initially listed the estate for $11.5 million, three years ago, but its asking price dropped by an astonishing $550,000 in six months after being put on the market. Chelsea had removed it from the market before she decided to list it again in September last year. Now, if the grapevines are to be believed, the Call Me Crazy actor has already accepted an offer on January 3.

Also Read | Chelsea Handler's Net Worth Has Made Her 'Dirty Famous'; Read Details

Back in December 2019, Chelsea had shown Architectural Digest around her heavily-renovated mansion, which boasts of six bedrooms, her art collection, a sauna, an outdoor pizza oven, a game room, a personal gym and custom patio furniture on the deck. Whilst showing AD around, the stand-up comic had revealed that it was the first-ever home she had purchased. She also revealed that the mansion has undergone renovations several times post-purchase She had said, "It ended up being a great learning experience. We tore the house apart, inside and out, while keeping the mainframe. I had to move out a couple of times, and I did a lot of construction. But, I just really wanted it to have that indoor-outdoor California vibe".

Watch the full video on YouTube below:

Also Read | When Chelsea Handler Slammed Ex-bf 50 Cent For Supporting Donald Trump

Meanwhile, about Chelsea Handler's shows, she was last seen appearing in the 'Family Trip' episode of the American sitcom, Will & Grace. She also starred in HBO Max's Chelsea Handler: Evolution. It had released on October 22, 2020.

Also Read | Comedian & Daily Show Host Trevor Noah Buys New Bel-Air Mansion, Pays King's Ransom For It

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.