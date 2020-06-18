Chris D’Elia Reacts After Being Accused Of Sexual Misconduct With Minors

Stand-up comedian and You actor Chris D’Elia has been accused of soliciting photos from and misconduct towards minors. A string of women took to their social media and called out the actor for misbehaving with them when they were minors. Many of these women stated that they were merely 16 to 17 years old when the comedian kept on messaging them and asking to meet up or send naked pictures of themselves.

ALSO READ: Jeffrey Tambor Apologises Again For 'Transparent' Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Chris D’Elia reacts

Chris D’Elia has reportedly spoken about the allegations and stated that he has never misbehaved with a minor. According to reports, Chris D’Elia spoke to a reputed entertainment portal and agreed that he might have done some things that might have offended some people; however, he claimed that he has never pursued a woman knowing that she is underage. He went on to say that all his relationships have not only been legal but also consensual.

Chris D’Elia also denied meeting or soliciting photos from any of the women who have spoken up about him on social media. However, he apologised saying that he was ‘dumb’ and that he let himself get caught up in a certain kind of lifestyle. He also owned up to his fault in the statement. Chris D’Elia concluded by saying that he has been reflecting on his mistakes and promised to do better hereafter.

ALSO READ: Los Angeles Adds New Sexual Battery Count Against Harvey Weinstein

Chris D’Elia's controversy

The news comes after a girl shared a series of tweets saying that Chris D’Elia being cast in the popular show You as a paedophile is ironic. She then stated that he is not much different than his character in real life. She shared an email interaction between her and Chris D’Elia, where he can be seen asking her for her naked pictures.

After the girl tweeted about Chris D'Elia, many women came forward and spoke about Chris D’Elia’s misdemeanour. Some even stated that the actor has been engaging with minors for a long time. Some of these women shared screenshots from almost 9 years back, saying that Chris D’Elia behaved inappropriately when they were seniors in high school.

ALSO READ: Harvey Weinstein Survives COVID-19, Deemed 'alright' By Doctors After 14-day Quarantine

Many of these women stated that they know of someone who went through something similar with the actor. One Twitter user stated, “I was waiting for this to come out my friend showed me dms between them from when she was 15-16.” [sic] Another Twitter user shared a series of snaps from 2014 where Chris D’Elia asked her to fly to Los Angeles from Canada. She wrote, “Chris D’elia tried to procure me when I was 16. The accusations against him are all true, these emails are from 2014.” [sic]

ALSO READ: Taylor Swift Says Statues Of Racist Leaders Make Her Sick, Asks For Removal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.