Harvey Weinstein Survives COVID-19, Deemed 'alright' By Doctors After 14-day Quarantine

Convicted sexual offender and Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein has survived COVID-19, and has been released from a 14-day quarantine."He has been released from medical isolation and has now been "deemed alright," his spokeperson Juda Engelmayer informed about Weinstein, who is out of his 14-day quarantine at Wende Correctional Facility, the New York facility where he was housed as per a report by an international news daily.

The spokesperson, however, denied knowledge of what symptoms of the novel coronavirus Weinstein, 68, may have had. As per the disgraced movie mogul's prison consultant Craig Rothfeld, they "cannot comment on Mr Weinstein's health condition due to HIPPA Laws in addition to wanting to maintain his privacy which he deserves".

Rothfield did say that Weinstein "is still in the Regional Medical Unit (RMU) at Wende CF and being monitored for his various medical conditions". His team pointed out that he is "in a super-maximum prison with no special treatment. He doesn't have his own phone, TV or any other things people are speculating about".

On March 11, the producer was sentenced to 23 years in prison for third-degree rape and a criminal sex act. He, however, maintained that he had consensual "extramarital affairs" with the victims. A week later, he was transferred from the city prison Rikers Island to Wende and it was then when he was tested positive for COVID-19 and immediately put in isolation.

Harvey Weinstein convicted

Weinstein left the court in an ambulance after the guilty verdict and detoured to Bellevue Hospital, complaining of chest pains and high blood pressure. He later had a stent inserted to unblock an artery. After his sentencing for 23-years, he returned with more chest pains. Weinstein, the Oscar-winning producer of “Shakespeare in Love,” was convicted of raping an aspiring actress in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a TV and film production assistant in 2006, who called him out during the wave of #MeToo movement.

Within hours of Weinstein’s sentencing, prosecutors in Los Angeles announced they were beginning the extradition process to send him there for an arraignment on charges he raped a woman and sexually assaulted another in 2013

(With inputs from agencies)

