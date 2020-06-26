Chris D’Elia’s Team Dismisses Sexual Abuse Claims, Releases Email Exchanges With Accusers

Stand-up comedian and You actor Chris D’Elia was accused of soliciting photos from minors. The actor’s team has reportedly shared the emails that he had sent to the women who have come forward with the claims. According to reports, Chris D’Elia's team shared the screenshots with a reputed entertainment portal to make sure that people knew that his relationships were both legal and consensual.

Chris D’Elia's controversy

Chris D’Elia's reps shared the emails to disclose what is the entire picture. One of the women spoke about an incident that took place in 2012 where D’Elia behaved inappropriately with her. She claims that she was 17 years old then, however, Chris D’Elia's representatives claim that the girl did not mention the entire incident.

According to reports, the emails that were sent to the entertainment portal show that in the middle of their interaction, Chris D’Elia asked the girl how old she was. She jokingly replied that she was 12. When Chris D’Elia asked her to answer truthfully, she said she was ‘24?’ However, the portal also mentioned that D’Elia had already asked for her pictures before learning about her age. He also continued to converse with her despite not getting a straight answer out of her.

In another case, Chris D’Elia asked a girl who claims to be 16 when he asked her to kiss him. The screenshots shared by the woman from 2014 show her telling D’Elia that she is just 16 years old. However, according to the portal, the email conversation that they received also features Chris D’Elia replying to her saying that he thought she was older as she was at his show and that she has to be 18+ to be a part of the event. He then said it was his 'bad' and said ‘bye’ in the chat as well.

The team finally shared an email interaction between Chris D’Elia and the first woman who accused him of sexual misconduct. The woman claims that she was 16, in 2015 when D'Elia behaved inappropriately with her on the chat. The team allegedly shared a screenshot of the woman from October 2019 where she told Chris D’Elia that she is 21 years old now and is ready to get in a sexual relationship with him.

A week back, a string of women took to their social media and called out the actor for misbehaving with them when they were minors. Many of these women stated that they were merely 16 to 17 years old when the comedian allegedly kept on messaging them and asking to meet up or send naked pictures of themselves. Chris D’Elia had also issued an apology for his behaviour, however, he had claimed that he has not misbehaved with a minor.

Chris D’Elia concluded by saying that he has been reflecting on his mistakes and promised to do better hereafter. After the stand-up comedian was accused of misconduct, another entertainment portal stated that D’Elia’s episodes from the show Workaholics have been removed by Comedy Central, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. Comedy Central has also reportedly removed his specials.

