Chris Evans' Captain America Shield Goes Up For Auction, Price Skyrockets To $45,000

Avengers' fans have been over the moon after the news of Chris Evans' Captain America prop shield from Avengers: Endgame being up for auction made the rounds. The 2019 film marked the end of the Marvel saga and the superhero's signature weapon is now on sale. Here are all the details about the exciting news.

Chris Evans' Captain America prop shield from 'Avengers: Endgame' is up for auction

The shield that holds memories and great value for fans is now being sold by Hake's Auctions. In the promotional video uploaded, fans can see that the shield has been verified with official paperwork by the MCU prop master — Russell Bobbitt. He wrote, "I verify this authentic film prop has been manufactured by me and my team of craftsmen and filmmakers for use in Avengers: Endgame." The weapon will be up for sale on November 2 and 3. The official YouTube channel of Hake's Auctions uploaded the promotional video and mentioned that the 'amazing Marvel item will appeal to film prop collectors and fans of Marvel Studios blockbusters alike'.

Watch the promotional video here:

There is still no announcement or indication regarding how much the official prop will be sold for. Reports state that there are currently six bids for the item and its price has skyrocketed to a whopping $45,000. Marvel enjoys a massive fanbase and it is certain that Captain America's shield will be one of the items in high demand at the auction at the beginning of next month.

Captain America's shield

The famous shield, in the film, was made from Vibranium and was gifted to the hero by Iron Man's father, Howard Stark, whose role was taken on by Dominic Cooper. As fans of the franchise are well aware, the shield hold heaps of history. Captain America has been wielding the shield since the superhero character rose to fame in the 1940s. Captain America was forced to give it up after his falling out with Tony Stark in Captain America: Civil War and gained it back after seven long years. Although the shield was broken by Thanos, Captain America introduced it again and passed it on to Sam Wilson.

(Image: AP)