Chris Evans Finally Upgrades IPhone 6s, Shares Hilarious 'RIP' Post; 'I’ll Miss Your...'

Chris Evans might have upgraded over a dozen of his Captain America suits but he failed to keep up with the latest technology trends. Recently, he took to his social media to bid adieu to his beloved iPhone 6s. The actor did so in the most hilarious manner as he recalled the inconvenient yet endearing moments of using the outdated model. Check out his post below.

Chris Evans shares 'RIP' post for his iPhone 6s

Taking to his social media handles, the 41-year-old shared a picture of his old phone transferring files to his new model. In the post titled 'RIP iPhone 6s', he wrote, ''We had a good run. I’ll miss your home button''. The actor also recalled the 'grainy pictures, a sudden drop of battery, and dead phone at 15% charge' while bidding adieu to the old model.

He wrote, ''I won’t miss the nightly battle of trying to get you to charge. Or your grainy pictures. Or your sudden drops from 100% battery, to 15%, to completely dead all within minutes. It was a wild ride. Rest easy, pal #tilthewheelsfalloff''.

Fans and friends of the Hollywood actor were quick to comment on his hilarious post. One user wrote, ''Why does this bring me so much joy'' while another wrote, ''Please tell me you didn’t still have the 6?! HOW did that happen to you?''.

Another fan quipped at how dramatic Evans was in his post while saying goodbye to his old phone. Another user hilariously referenced Evans using an outdated model by his Marvel character Captain America. They tweeted, ''6s? You get trapped in ice or something?''

Bro is it really that same phone from way back then? Why don’t he ever get a new one till now lol — GA (@namebunchOnumbr) June 24, 2022

May he Rest In Peace 😔🕊 pic.twitter.com/DQU1LebdqL — Emily (@ShmaptainSteve) June 24, 2022

More on Chris Evans

On the professional front, Chris Evans is basking in the success of the Pixar animated film titled Lightyear based on the character from the Toy Story franchise. Recently, he shared a note of gratitude for his supporters who joined him at the premiere of the movie in London. He wrote, ''Thank you so much to everyone that joined us last night at the Lightyear premiere in London. It was such an amazing evening! I can’t wait for you all to see this movie. The opening action sequence left me completely speechless, and I cried within the first 30 minutes! @pixar always gets me''

Image: Instagram/@chrisevans