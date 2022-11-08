Chris Evans Has THIS Reaction To Becoming People Magazine's 'Sexiest Man Alive'

Hollywood actor Chris Evans was recently named the "Sexiest man alive" of 2022 by People Magazine. While Evans feels "weird" about the title, he recently revealed the one person who would be "so happy" about his achievement. Last year, the title was bagged by his Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Endgame co-star Paul Rudd.

In an interview with the magazine, Evans revealed that if his middle school-aged self were told he would become People's Sexiest Man Alive, "He'd be pumped!" He added that it would be "the road to the cool table which I was not at."

However, Evans, who has been in the film industry for over two decades, is seemingly adjusting himself to the title. He added revealed that it is his mom Lisa Capuano would be happy about it. He said, "My mom will be so happy," and continued, "She's proud of everything I do but this is something she can really brag about."

The actor further mentioned that the title is something "tough" to be interviewed about and added, "It feels like a weird form of humble bragging." The Gray Man actor further called the title "ripe for harassment" as he braced for some good-natured teasing from his close friends.

Evans made his acting debut with the 1997 film Biodiversity: Wild About Life! and further got featured on television. However, one of his most iconic characters is the selfless superhero Steve Rogers, aka Captain America, to which he bid adieu in 2019. The actor appeared in a total of seven MCU films.

Chris Evans opens up about his future plans

During the chat, the 41-year-old revealed he is currently focusing on maintaining a healthy work-life balance. He said, "I'm too old to be living out of a suitcase for six months and I've settled into a nicer phase where I'm just happy being at home." The actor, who chooses to remain private about his personal life, revealed that he "absolutely" wants to get married and embrace fatherhood. However, he believes it is, "Some things you want just for you, or just for my family and my friends."

Image: AP