Chris Evans Lauds Ana De Armas' Performance In 'Blonde'; 'You're Going To Win An Oscar...'

Ana de Armas, who was last seen playing a spy in The Gray Man, is all set to step into the shoes of the late Hollywood diva Marilyn Monroe in the forthcoming film Blonde. The movie will revolve around the controversial life of the 60s diva for which de Armas is receiving a lot of praise. Recently, her Knives Out and The Gray Man co-star Chris Evans lauded the actor for her performance in the movie and called it Oscar-worthy.

Ana de Armas is currently waiting to bring Marilyn Monroe's life story to the audience. The movie premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where its team received a lot of praise. While filming her latest film The Gray Man, Ana de Armas held a screening of the movie for her close friends and hair and makeup team in Prague. During a chat with Variety, the actor revealed that she could not "contain" herself for three years and not show the movie to her crew as they deserved to watch it.

Chris Evans praises Ana de Armas

Ana de Armas' Knives Out and The Gray Man co-star Chris Evans also attended the screening in Prague. The Captain America star was seemingly blown away by de Armas' acting skills in the movie as he said, "I think this was one of the first opportunities she had to really sink her teeth into something incredibly demanding." He further revealed that the actor was not afraid but excited about the movie. He also reminisced about how he reacted when he saw the first still of Armas as Monroe from the film's camera test. Evans said, "I remember looking at it and saying, ‘OK, that’s Marilyn … where’s your shot? That’s you? Holy sh*t! You’re going to win an Oscar for this!'"

More about Blonde

The forthcoming Ana de Armas starrer Blonde is based on Joyce Carol Oates' novel which will focus on the career of Marilyn Monroe. Apart from Armas, the movie will also see Adrien Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Sara Paxton in pivotal roles. The movie will arrive on Netflix on September 28.

Image: AP