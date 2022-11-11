Chris Evans 'in Love' With Actor Alba Baptista; Duo Dating For Over A Year: Report

Chris Evans has reportedly been dating 25-year-old Portuguese actor Alba Baptista for over a year. Reports suggest that the Captain America star has fallen 'in love' with Baptisa and the rumoured couple is serious about each other. The pair, however, is yet to make a confirmation about their relationship.

Chris Evans dating Portuguese actor Alba Baptista for over a year

As per a report in People, a source spilled the beans about their romance, mentioning, "They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her."

While the two have tried to keep their relationship extremely private, they were spotted holding hands while going on a stroll through Central Park, as per pictures obtained by Page Six. The couple was seen walking hand in hand amid a crowded street, covering their faces with sunglasses and masks. Both of them sported casual outfits. Take a look.

📸 | Chris Evans and Alba Baptista out recently pic.twitter.com/ATgzUgP2R1 — best of chris evans (@evanscontent) November 11, 2022

Chris Evans on settling down in life

Evans, who was recently named People's Sexiest Man Alive 2022, discussed that he wants to settle down with the right person. He told the outlet, "That's absolutely something I want: wife, kids, building a family. When you read about most of the best artists, whether it's actors, painters, writers, most of them [admit] it wasn't the work they made [that they are most proud of], it was about the relationships; the families they created, the love they found, the love they shared.” "I love the idea of tradition and ceremony. I had a lot of that in my life, so the idea of creating that—I can't think of anything better," he added.

For the unversed, Alba Baptista was recently seen in Mrs Harris Goes to Paris. She started her acting career at the age of 16 in the short film titled Miami. Alba eventually made her English-language acting debut in 2020 with the series, Warrior Nun.

Meanwhile, Evans made his acting debut with the 1997 film Biodiversity: Wild About Life! He is best known for his role as Steve Rogers aka Captain America.

(IMAGE: AP/ INSTAGRAM/ @ALBA.BAPTISTA)