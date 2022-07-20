Chris Evans' 'Lightyear' Gets OTT Release Date; Film To Arrive On Disney+ On THIS Date

Chris Evans surely amazed fans by dubbing the legendary space ranger Buzz Lightyear in Disney's latest flick Lightyear. Apart from the Avengers star, the film also cast Taika Waititi, James Brolin, Keke Palmer and more. While the movie was released in theatres last month, it is now all set to arrive on fans' home screens via the OTT giant Disney+.

On Tuesday, July 19, Pixar's Lightyear took to its official Twitter handle to announce the OTT release date of this Toy Story spinoff. The makers of the film announced that Lightyear will debut on Disney+ next month, on August 3, 2022. The tweet read, "They're back to finish the mission. Check out our epic duo Buzz and Sox in Lightyear, streaming only on @DisneyPlus August 3." The movie's fans expressed their excitement to watch the film via comments section.

They're back to finish the mission. Check out our epic duo Buzz and #Sox in #Lightyear, streaming only on @DisneyPlus August 3. pic.twitter.com/HJDMHVUMfC — Pixar's Lightyear (@PixarsLightyear) July 19, 2022

Lightyear director Angus MacLane on film's OTT release

According to People, director Angus MacLane opened up about the film's OTT debut and mentioned how he and his team are excited for the same. He said, "Lightyear looks amazing on the big screen, of course, but we are so excited to bring it to Disney+." He further added how the team has devoted several years of their lives to the film and is eager to share it with as many people as possible. Talking about the streaming service, MacLane said, "DIsney+ not only gives more fans an opportunity to see Lightyear, but it also gives us all the means to see it again and again."

Lightyear is an animated sci-fi adventure that revolves around Buzz Lightyear and his origin. The film's plot will follow how Buzz is lost on a distant planet and must find a way back to Earth with the help of his commander and crew. Hollywood star Chris Evans was on cloud nine when he got the opportunity to play the voice of the lead character. In a BTS video, he said, "The movie Toy Story was such an impactful film. It's so iconic and the characters had such variety. They just offer something that's so incredible."

Soon after the premiere of the film, Chris Evans took to his Instagram handle to share some pictures with his co-stars. In the caption, the actor penned how he was moved by the film which also made him emotional. He wrote, "It was such an amazing evening! I can’t wait for you all to see this movie. The opening action sequence left me completely speechless, and I cried within the first 30 minutes!" "@pixar always gets me," Evans added.

