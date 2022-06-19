Chris Evans On 'Captain America' Co-star Hayley Atwell's Role As Captain Carter; 'She's..'

Chris Evans is currently basking in the success of the Pixar film Lightyear based on the popular Toy Story character Buzz Lightyear. The film strikes an animated resemblance to the 41-year-old actor's iconic role as America's first superhero in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Captain America.

After appearing in 11 MCU ventures as the superhero, he bid adieu to the role in 2019's Avengers: Endgame and passed on the shield to Anthony Mackie. Recently, Evans reacted to his Captain America co-star Hayley Atwell's role as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Chris Evans on Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter

In an interview with MTV News, Chris Evans was asked about his co-star Hayley Atwell's appearance in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer as Captain Carter. The actor admitted that while he has not come around to watching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, he believes that the 41-year-old aced her role. He also called her 'perfect' to play the role.

For those unaware, Captain Carter appears in Marvel’s What If…? episode where the episode shows Peggy Carter becoming America's first superhero instead of Steve Rogers after the latter gets hurt. Atwell then took the shield in the second instalment of the Doctor Strange franchise where she is seen in an alternate universe.

''I haven’t seen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) yet, but I heard it. I mean she’s perfect for it. … She’s truly just one of the best actresses I’ve ever worked with and just one of the loveliest humans. So, I couldn’t be happier for her,'' Chris Evans said of Hayley Atwell.

The actor seems to have only good things to say about his Marvel co-stars as earlier he heaped praise on Anthony Mackie for taking on his mantle as Captain America. In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, he said, ''No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice. I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Image: Twitter/@itsjustanx/miss_LulaMae