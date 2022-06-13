Chris Evans Says 'no One Better' To Play Captain America Than Anthony Mackie; 'Can't Wait'

Over the years, Chris Evans became America's favourite superhero by playing the iconic role of Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The 41-year-old fought off aliens, villains from other dimensions and timelines, and even his best friend as his responsibility to save the world as an Avenger. His tenure ended in 2019’s Avengers: Endgame after he brought back half of the earth's population.

Captain America aka Steve Rogers decided to go back to his love Peggy Carter and passed on the mantle to Falcon played by Anthony Mackie towards the end of Avengers: Endgame. While Captain America deemed the 43-year-old actor capable of the responsivity, Evans recently revealed how he feels about passing on his iconic role to him.

Chris Evans on Anthony Mackie playing Captain America

In an interview with Yahoo! Entertainment, the actor said that there was 'no one better' to play America's first superhero than Mackie in MCU. He also declared that he was 'proud' of Mackie. He further admitted being excited to see what the Marvel future holds for Mackie.

Evans said, ''No one better to do it. I mean, he honestly does it justice. I’m so proud of him. I can’t wait to see what they do in the future with it, but if there’s any tear shed, it’s just for the sweet memories I had.”

Recently, Evans commented on the possibility of returning as Steve Rogers in the future. In an interview with Comicbook.com, he said, ''I don’t want to disappoint anybody, but It was such a good run and I’m so happy with it... it’s so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me, and that role means so much to me, so to revisit it would be a tall order.”

On the other hand, Anthony Mackie played the role of Sam Wilson aka Falcon in Captain America: The Winter Soldier. He is set to reprise the role in the fourth instalment of the Captain America franchise. The movie will be directed by Kari Skogland. Details of the cast like whether Sebastian Stan will return as the Winter Soldier is still under wraps.

Meanwhile, Chris Evans is gearing up for the release of the Pixar film Lightyear. Directed by Angus MacLane, the film will tell the origin story of Buzz Lightyear, the popular character from the Toy Story franchise. Other than Evans, the film also features Keke Palmer, Dale Soules, Taika Waititi, Peter Sohn, Uzo Aduba, James Brolin and more. Lightyear is set to release on June 17, 2022.

Image: Twitter/@therealsupes/ScarletSpeeds16