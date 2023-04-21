Chris Evans Roots For Marvel Co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson As Next James Bond

Captain America star Chris Evans made his choice clear on who he would like to see stepping into the shoes of James Bond. He named his Marvel co-star Aaron Taylor-Johnson as a suitable pick for the role of the British agent. Evans emphasised that he is a “big Aaron Taylor-Johnson guy.”

Evans is currently promoting his upcoming film titled Ghosted with his co-star Ana de Armas. The film has released digitally. The co-stars recently did a WIRED interview together, where the guests are asked internet's most searched questions about them. When de Armas was asked if she is a Bond girl, the actress replied, “Yes, I am a Bond girl. I didn’t have a romantic story with Bond, which is usually what happens, but I am a Bond girl in No Time To Die.”

The duo was further enquired if they have someone who they want to see as the next Bond, to which Evans replied, "I'll do it... I thought you were gonna say the next Bond girl. No, I'm a big Aaron Taylor-Johnson guy." Ana, on the other hand, suggested Normal People fame Paul Mescal as James Bond.

More about the James Bond movie series

Only a small number of actors have played the iconic James Bond in films. The well-known action film series is based on Ian Fleming's James Bond book series. The British spy has been essayed by the likes of Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, Sean Connery and Daniel Craig.

Between 1995 and 2002, Connery appeared as James Bond in four films, while Dalton appeared in The Living Daylights and Licence to Kill. With seven films from 1973 until 1985, Moore holds the record for the longest screen depiction of James Bond. Daniel Craig was the most recent actor to portray James Bond. He played Bond in five films, with No Time to Die serving as his final outing as Bond. It was released in 2021.