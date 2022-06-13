Chris Evans Reflects On Reprising His Role As Captain America; 'Don't Want To Disappoint'

Chris Evans, who is among the fans’ beloved actors playing the role of Captain America in MCU films, recently reflected on reprising his role in the upcoming sequel to the film. The actor has won fans’ hearts with his iconic performances in the Captain America movie series along with many other popular films and tv shows. As the actor is set to appear as Captain America yet again in the upcoming sequel, here’s what he has to say.

Chris Evans talks about returning for Captain America 4

According to a recent interaction with Comicbook, Chris Evans talked about appearing in the untitled Captain America sequel and stated how it seems that it would be something that people would want to see. Adding to it, he mentioned that he didn't want to disappoint anyone while stating how it was a good run and he was quite happy with it. Chris Evans further asserted how he wanted the film to be perfect and even mentioned how the role of Captain America meant so much to him and to revisit the same, will be a tall order.

“That seems to be something people would like to see. I don't want to disappoint anybody but it's tough to... It was such a good run and I'm so happy with it. It's so precious to me. It would have to be perfect. It just would be scary to rattle something that is, again, so, so dear to me. That role means so much to me. So, to revisit it, it would be a tall order,” he stated.



Chris Evans has essayed the role of Captain America in a series of Marvel superhero movies namely Captain America: The First Avenger, The Avengers, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War and Captain Marvel. Apart from gearing up for Captain America 4, the actor will also be seen in The Gray Man in which he will be seen stepping into the shoes of an antagonist named Lloyd Hansen alongside Ryan Gosling. In a recent Instagram post, the actor also revealed how he accidentally hit Ryan Gosling on his face while shooting. While revealing the same through his Instagram stories, Evans wrote "My first day of filming. I accidentally hit Ryan in the face with a gun"

Image: AP