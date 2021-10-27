Chris Hemsworth Admits He's Worried Once About 'Thor' Being Written Out Of MCU; Here's Why

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth was not ready to say goodbye to his beloved MCU character Thor as revealed in a new Marvel book written by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry. The actor revealed that he was once worried about his character being written out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe after learning that the 2016 film Captain America: Civil War was being made unbeknownst to him. The revelation led him to believe that Thor would be missing out on the action in future Marvel films.

Chris Hemsworth worried about Thor being written out of MCU

According to a report from Insider, in the new book titled The Story of Marvel Studios: The Making of the Marvel Cinematic Universe authored by Tara Bennett and Paul Terry, the 38-year-old actor revealed that he learned about the 2016 Civil War movie during a press tour. He stated, ''I remember being on the 'Age of Ultron' press tour, and everyone was talking about 'Civil War. I was like, 'What's 'Civil War'?' I asked, 'Are you doing a side project or something?' They're like, 'Oh no, Captain America, y'know?''

However, the actor's confusion soon turned into dread when he learned that he was the only person missing out from the film. He further recalled asking, ''Wait ... Iron Man's in that?' And it's like, 'Yeah, but there's not just Iron Man. There's Vision. There's Spider-Man.'' Furthermore, the actor revealed that Marvel later informed him that he was 'doing his own thing' later. This led him to think, ''This is it. I'm being written out.''

Hemsworth was not the only one missing from the Chris Evans-headlined film as Bruce Banner aka Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo was also absent from the third Captain America instalment.

More on Chris Hemsworth

Hemsworth entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe with the 2011 film Thor. He went on to essay Thor in several Marvel movies including The Avengers, Thor: The Dark World, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Team Thor, Thor: Ragnarok, Doctor Strange, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. He is all set to make his return as the God of thunder in the 2022 film Thor: Love and Thunder which will feature actors like Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Chris Pratt, Jaimie Alexander and more.

Image: AP/Instagram/@chrishemsworth_legend