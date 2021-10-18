Chris Hemsworth Shares Pumped-up Gym Picture; Says Is Ready For 'Extraction 2'

Actor Chris Hemsworth recently went through several physical transformations for this upcoming films Thor: Love And Thunder, the Hulk Hogan biopic, and Netflix's Extraction 2. The actor had bulging biceps for the Marvel Studios flick. Soon after wrapping up the film, the actor switched to bodyweight functional movements from heavy weight lifting. While it has been weeks since the actor is training, recently shared a pumped up photo of himself and said he feels ready for the film.

Chris Hemsworth recently took to his Instagram handle to share his pumped up post-gym body. In the photo, the actor wore a vest and gave away an intense look while training. He also flaunted his flexed biceps. Through the caption, the actor provided his fans with an update about his upcoming film Extraction 2 and wrote, "Six weeks out from shooting on Extraction 2 feelin good and ready. Shout out to my team at @centrfit for giving me all the tools I need for a bulletproof rig[sic]."

Chris Hemsworth gears up for 'Extraction 2'

Last month, Chris Hemsworth gave a few glimpses of his training for Extraction 2. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a video of him training. He also gave some tips and an entire workout routine to his fans. he wrote, "Gearing up for @netflix Extraction sequel. Transitioning from heavyweight training to a lot more bodyweight functional movements concentrating on agility, strength and speed. Give this little workout a go and let the lungs scream for mercy! 3-minute boxing round (cardio), 50 squats (lower body), 40 sit thrus (mobility), 20 reps for each (core)exercise, 25 push-ups (upper body) and Rest 2 minutes 4 sets in total[sic]."

Details about 'Extraction' and its upcoming sequel starring Chris Hemsworth

2020's Extraction marked Chris Hemsworth's digital debut. He co-starred Rudraksha Jaiswal, Randeep Hooda, David Harbour and Golshifteh Farhani. The film's plot revolved around a mercenary Tyler Rake, hired for the extraction of the son of a crime lord from Bangladesh. Things get ugly when bringing the boy back home becomes nearly impossible.

During Netflix's TUDUM fan event, the OTT giant unveiled the first look of Extraction 2. The short video saw a few clips from the first movie. It began with Tyler falling off a bridge in Bangladesh after being shot several times. A voiceover by Ovi Mahajan, played by Jaiswal, says, "Tyler, you drown not by falling into the river but by staying submerged in it." Tyler wakes up and swims away.

(Image: @chrishemsworth/Instagram)