Chris Hemsworth Drops Thor: Love & Thunder New Still; Teases Thor & Stormbreaker's Reunion

After the success of Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel fans are now waiting to see Chris Hemsworth reprise his role as the God of Thunder Thor in the franchise's fourth instalment Thor: Love And Thunder. The Marvel Studios movie is a few weeks away now and its makers are leaving no stones unturned in fueling the excitement among fans. Recently, Chris Hemsworth dropped another still from the upcoming movie and revealed his superhero character Thor will reunite with his weapon Stormbreaker.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Chris Hemsworth recently left his fans awaiting his upcoming film as he dropped a brand new still from Thor: Love And Thunder. In the still, Chris Hemsworth's Thor could be seen in his iconic avatar - a pumped-up body and long hair - as he holds the Stormbreaker. Sharing the picture, the actor revealed the God of Thunder will reunite with Stormbreaker in the upcoming film. He wrote, "July 8th Thor and Stormbreaker reunited for more epic battles and big laughs."

The actor's fans expressed their excitement about the film in the post's comment section. His Extraction co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal reacted to the photo and wrote, "The most awaited movie of the year!". A fan penned, "AMAZING!!! So excited!!!!" while another one wrote, "Soooo excited."

Earlier this month, the makers of the upcoming film dropped a still from the film featuring Natalie Portman and Chris Hemsworth in their respective Thor avatars. In the photo, Natalie Portman could be seen flaunting her muscular physique. In the caption, the actor wrote, "Hey all, when’s the Met Gala? Asgard’s power couple just found the winning look. In cinemas July 8th." Portman will reprise her role as Jane Foster in the upcoming film.

Natalie Portman on her training for Thor: Love And Thunder

Natalie Portman reportedly went through rigorous training for the upcoming film. The actor is set to portray the female Thor in the film. Speaking with Vanity Fair, she revealed she went through extensive weight training that she had never done before. She said, "We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes — heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work."

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth