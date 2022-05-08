'Thor 4' New Still: Natalie Portman's Transformation Alongside Chris Hemsworth Wows Fans

After the release of Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, Marvel fans are now looking forward to the fourth instalment in Chris Hemsworth's Thor franchise – Thor: Love And Thunder. The movie is two months away from its release, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned in fueling excitement among fans. One such decision from the team was to drop a new still of the lead actor with co-star Natalie Portman. The actor duo was dressed as Thor in the still, shared by Empire magazine.

Soon after its release, the still began making the rounds on the Internet as fans could not stop gushing over Jane Foster's Thor look. The photo saw Natalie Portman's transformation as Mighty Thor as she seemingly bulked up for the film.

Netizens react to Thor 4's new still featuring Chris Hemsworth & Natalie Portman

Twitter saw a plethora of reactions coming from netizens on the new still from the forthcoming film. Fans hailed Natalie for her transformation. Sharing the photo, a fan wrote, "Girls don’t want boys girls want Natalie Portman as Thor (sic)," while another one wrote, "how it started // how it’s going (sic)." A fan wrote, "my mcu interest is fading BUT Natalie Portman birthed and raised me so i will be seated for Thor Four i fear i fear (sic)."

Girls don’t want boys girls want Natalie Portman as Thor pic.twitter.com/y2Y53d1xiz — Selina (@ECNALHANID) May 7, 2022

how it started // how it’s going #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/WUmL2ztpCh — • ana • cr. the invisible life of addie larue (@cptainlarson) May 7, 2022

my mcu interest is fading BUT Natalie Portman birthed and raised me so i will be seated for Thor Four i fear i fear — not j*ss (@itsnotjess123) May 6, 2022

Natalie Portman on her training for Thor 4

Natalie Portman reportedly went through extensive training for Thor: Love And Thunder. The actor spoke with Vanity Fair and opened up about her training. Natalie Portman revealed she went through rigorous weight training that she had never done before. The actor said, "We did a lot of weight training and a lot of protein shakes — heavyweight training that I haven't ever done before. Of course, I've never really aimed to get bulky. It was very physical, so it was a lot of both agility work and also strength work."

Thor: Love And Thunder is set to hit the theatres on July 8. The action has been written and directed by Taika Waititi, who is also one of the actors on the project.

Image: Instagram/@chrishemsworth