Chris Hemsworth Films To Binge Watch In Addition To The 'Thor' Films Series

Chris Hemsworth is best known for his portrayal of Thor in the Marvel Universe. The Australian actor made his debut with an Australian TV show titled Home and Away in 2004. The star later rose to popularity when he bagged a role in the science fiction film, Star Trek in 2009. His first film in the Marvel franchise was Thor in 2011. Here are some of Hemsworth's films to binge on.

Best of Chris Hemsworth's films to binge on

Men in Black: International

When aliens that have the ability to shapeshift into humans infiltrate the Earth, Agent H joins hands with Agent M, a new recruit to save the planet. Released in June 2019, Men in Black: International was directed by F. Gary Gray. The film also stars Tessa Thompson, Emma Thompson, and Kumail Nanjiani.

Thor: The Dark World

Chris Hemsworth stars in Thor: The Dark World alongside Natalie Portman, Tom Hiddleston, and Kat Dennings. Released in 2013, the film was directed by Alan Taylor.

The plot revolves around Malekeith who is the leader of the Dark Elves and returns years later to take Aether, a weapon from Asgard. He wishes to force the Nine Realms into darkness. Now, Thor must stop him to save the realms.

Snow White and the Huntsmen

Starring alongside Charlize Theron, Kristen Stewart, and Sam Claflin, Hemsworth plays the character of the Huntsman in Snow White and the Huntsmen.

Released in 2012, the film is directed by Rupert Sanders. The plot revolves around Queen Ravenna who seizes control of a kingdom and marrying and killing its rightful ruler. She needs the life force of young maidens to maintain her beauty. However, to attain true beauty she must consume the heart of her step-daughter, Snow White.

12 Strong

In the wake of the September 11 attacks, Captain Mitch Nelson leads a US Special Forces into Afghanistan for a deadly mission. Once they reach, the soldiers develop an uneasy partnership with the Northern Alliance to take down the Taliban and its al-Qaida allies. Released in 2018, 12 Strong was directed by Nicolai Fuglsig. Chris stars alongside Michael Pina, Michael Shannon, and Trevante Rhodes in this one.

Star Trek

James Kirk, an assertive young man, and Spock who is an alien with human and Vulcan blood join the crew of the USS Enterprise to combat Nero, a member of the Romulan race who wants to destroy life on multiple planets.

Directed by J.J. Abrams, this film was released in 2009. Starring alongside Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana, and Leonard Nimoy, Hemsworth plays the character of Goerge in Star Trek.

