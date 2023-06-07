Chris Hemsworth Is 'depressed' Over Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel Criticism

Chris Hemsworth recently reacted to filmmakers Martin Scorsese & Quentin Tarantino’s Marvel criticism. In a recent interview, the actor opened up about how he felt "super depressed" after hearing those comments. He also expressed disappointment on the possibility of never getting to work with “two of his heroes.”

In a conversation with British GQ, he was asked about what he had to say about Scorsese and Tarantino’s aversion to Marvel actors. Hemsworth said, “That’s super depressing when I hear that. There goes two of my heroes I won’t work with. I guess they’re not a fan of me.” The Thor star stated that the two filmmakers are "still my heroes" and that he would "leap at the chance to work with any of them in a heartbeat."

What are Scorsese-Tarantino's thoughts on Marvel?

(Quentin Tarantino and Martin Scorsese are not fans of the Marvel franchise | Image: AP)

Martin Scorsese expressed his belief in a 2019 New York Times article, in which he said that the movie franchise of comic book pictures didn't strictly qualify as cinema for him. He stated he tried to watch a few of them but they're not for him. They seem to be closer to theme parks than they are to movies, according to the The Irishman director.

Quentin Tarantino, on the other hand, said on a recent podcast that Marvel's stars were the characters themselves, such as Thor, Iron Man, and Captain America, rather than the actors. The filmmaker said, all the actors who have grown famous portraying these characters are part of the Marvel-ization of Hollywood. They are not movie stars as the protagonists are their characters like Captain America or Thor.

Hemsworth is not the only MCU actor to respond to the remarks. Samuel L. Jackson, a frequent Tarantino collaborator, has disputed them in the past. Also, Simu Liu, who played Shang-Chi in The Legend of the Ten Rings, came in Marvel actors defense. On the work front, Chris Hemsworth is currently gearing up for his upcoming film Extraction 2. It will be released digitally on Netflix on June 16. He will be next seen in the Mad Max: Fury Road prequel Furiosa, co-starring Anya Taylor-Joy and Tom Burke.