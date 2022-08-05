Chris Hemsworth Lauds Mirabai Chanu For CWG Win; 'She Is Worthy Of Lifting Thor's Hammer'

After performing extraordinarily well in Olympics 2020, Mirabai Chanu brought home India's first gold medal in the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on July 30. The 27-year-old weightlifter not only defended her Commonwealth Games title in the 49kg category but also set a new CWG record by lifting a total of 201 kg. Following her historic win, Mirabai Chanu received a lot of love and appreciation from the entire country. Recently, actor Chris Hemsworth called her worthy of lifting his Marvel character Thor's hammer.

Taking to her Twitter handle, Mirabai Chanu shared some photos from her historic CWG 2022 win. In the pictures, she could be seen posing with her gold medal and trophy while giving away a smile. Sharing the photos, she penned, "Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away."

Lifting 201kg never felt easy but thanks to the love and wishes of billions back home, every challenge is just an attempt away. 🇮🇳#WeAreTeamIndia #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/GnyaftZkpv — Saikhom Mirabai Chanu (@mirabai_chanu) July 30, 2022

A Twitter user reacted to her post and quipped that it is time for the marvel superhero Thor to give up his hammer. He penned, "Time for Thor to give up his hammer," and tagged Chris Hemsworth. The tweet caught the Australian actor's attention as he reacted to the post and lauded Mirabai Chanu. Hemsworth also agreed with the Twitter user and penned, "She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend."

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Mirabai Chanu on defending her CWG title

Mirabai Chanu opened up on her historic win during an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network. The Padme Shri awardee reflected on her win as well as the preparations that went behind it during the chat. At the beginning of the interview, Chanu thanked the entire nation for supporting her in her quest for victory. When asked if she expected her performance would make her win the gold medal, she said, "Yes, I had fully prepared to defend my medal and the record that I created in 2018 this year. I was fully prepared to give India a gold medal and also to protect my record."

Image: Facebook/@saikhommirabaichanu/@chrishemsworth