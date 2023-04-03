Chris Hemsworth Makes Huge Career Decision Due To High Risk Of Alzheimer’s?

Chris Hemsworth revealed last year that he might be at a high risk of Alzeihmer's because of his DNA makeup. The Thor star shared that he wishes to take some time off from acting in back-to-back and be with his family. However, nothing is confirmed yet and the actor has asserted that he is ‘not retiring’.

In a recent interview, Chris mentioned that while shooting for his docu-series Limitless he learned about a probable Alzehmeir's diagnosis in his future. The actor specified that he has not yet been diagnosed but a few tests were indicative that he is “eight to 10 times more likely” to contract the neurodegenerative disease. Talking about medical treatment, Chris said that he has been advised to take some time off.



Will Chris Hemsworth retire from acting?

Chris Hemsworth had claimed that he is not retiring. The Australian actor has four upcoming projects, including revisiting Thor character in an upcoming Avengers film, and an untitled Hulk Hogan biopic. But after those projects, a source told Page Six, “he doesn’t plan to take on many roles because of (learning about his high risk for) Alzheimer’s.” The report further claimed that it looks like he’s heading towards retirement.

Chris Hemsworth's acting career

Chris Hemsworth plays an integral part in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He plays Thor in the Marvel franchise. The 39-year-old actor asserted that he might not take on other projects in the light of being possibly diagnosed with Alzheimer's. The actor’s grandfather also battled with the disease. Chris will be seen in Extraction 2 next.